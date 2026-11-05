China's operational new-type energy storage capacity reached 167 GW/435 GWh at the end of September 2026, up 63% year on year, according to figures released by the National Energy Administration (NEA) on October 30. The data were presented at the agency's quarterly press conference on national energy developments. China's new-type energy storage category covers electrochemical, compressed-air and other emerging storage systems, but excludes conventional pumped hydro. Compared with 135.93 GW/351.12 GWh at the end of 2025, the latest figures indicate a net capacity increase of approximately 31 ...

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