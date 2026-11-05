Malawi's Ministry of Energy and the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) have launched a net metering scheme intended at supporting residential PV deployment across the country. "The new regulatory frameworks would enable households and businesses to generate their own electricity and supply surplus power to the national grid, reducing reliance on conventional energy sources and promoting a cleaner, more affordable and sustainable energy future for Malawi," said Minister of Energy, Jean Mathanga. Implementation activities had already commenced in May 2026 under the Electricity Supply Corporation ...

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