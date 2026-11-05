VSee Health Announces 13 New Hospital Agreements Expected to Generate More Than $3 Million in Annual Revenue

Multi-year agreements expand iDoc subsidiary's delivery of tele-ICU services and teleradiology platform solutions

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) (the "Company"), a provider of telehealth services and technology, today announced that its subsidiary, iDoc, has signed multi-year agreements covering 13 new hospitals to provide tele-intensive care unit (tele-ICU) services and teleradiology platform solutions. Together, the agreements are expected to generate more than $3 million in annual revenue.

The new agreements expand iDoc's hospital relationships and establish an additional source of recurring revenue over their multi-year terms. Revenue from the agreements will be generated by iDoc and included in VSee Health's consolidated financial results.

Through these engagements, iDoc will support participating hospitals with remotely delivered critical care services and technology supporting teleradiology workflows. The offerings help hospitals extend access to specialized clinical resources and support care delivery.

"These agreements represent a meaningful expansion of iDoc's hospital business and provide greater visibility into our recurring revenue," said Imo Aisiku, CEO of iDoc. "Adding 13 hospitals under multi-year agreements reflects the demand for tele-ICU services and teleradiology solutions that support hospitals and their clinical teams."

Sincerely,

Imo Aisiku

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

VSee Health, Inc.

About VSee Health, Inc.

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) is a telehealth technology and services company delivering high-acuity virtual care solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and employers across the United States.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.idocvms.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of VSee Health, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about VSee Health and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. VSee Health undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investors Contact:

Justin Smith

jsmith@idocvms.com

SOURCE: VSee Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vsee-health-announces-13-new-hospital-agreements-expected-to-generate-1247303