VSee Health Shareholder Letter

VSee Health Projects a Transformative 2027

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSEE) ("VSee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of telehealth and digital health solutions, today issued the following letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Imoigele Aisiku providing shareholders with an update on the Company's strategic transformation and outlook.

Dear Shareholders,

The past six months have been transformative for VSee Health. While we are all disappointed with the NASDAQ delisting, we took this opportunity to concentrate our efforts around the growth of iDoc, our hospital-focused telehealth business. That sharper focus lets our team devote its time and resources to expanding hospital relationships, activating services and building a more efficient operating company. There are some significant opportunities M&A activities that align with the company's platform and services

The progress is tangible. We previously reported our growth into 58 hospitals. We are in te initial stages Revenue from continuing operations grew in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year. These relationships give us a much larger base from which to build as services are deployed and utilization grows.

Our 2027 plan targets approximately double our annual revenue and a clear path to profitability. We expect margins to improve as more contracted services become active, utilization increases, delivery costs are managed and a larger revenue base, Improvement in operational efficiencies will only further drive the goal of increasing shareholder growth over the next 12 months.

We are also working to move VSee Health to the OTCQB market, an important step in improving our public market profile as we execute the operating plan. Beyond that, we intend to position the company to seek reinstatement on NASDQ or NYSE when we meet the applicable listing requirements and the board determines the timing is right. At the same time, management is actively evaluating all available avenues to maximize shareholder value, including M&A opportunities" strategic partnerships, financing alternatives and other corporate transactions. We will assess each opportunity on its ability to support iDoc's growth and deliver value to shareholders.

Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to updating you as our team converts this opportunity into measurable results.

Sincerely,

Imo Aisiku

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

VSee Health, Inc.

About VSee Health, Inc.

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) is a telehealth technology and services company delivering high-acuity virtual care solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and employers across the United States.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.idocvms.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of VSee Health, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about VSee Health and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. VSee Health undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investors Contact:

Justin Smith

jsmith@idocvms.com

SOURCE: VSee Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vsee-health-shareholder-letter-1239332