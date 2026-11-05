Eitan Medical and ParagonCare Launch the Sapphire Infusion Pump System in Japan, Expanding Advanced Infusion Therapy Access Across Asia-Pacific

Market entry marks a significant milestone in Eitan Medical's global expansion, making a single patient-centered infusion platform available to Japanese clinicians across hospital, ambulatory, and homecare settings

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eitan Medical, a global leader in advanced infusion therapy and drug delivery solutions across the care continuum, and ParagonCare Japan, the local arm of ParagonCare, a leading Asia-Pacific healthcare distributor operating across 11 markets in the region, today announced the launch of the Sapphire infusion pump system in Japan, following regulatory approval from Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). This entry into the Japanese market represents a landmark step in Eitan Medical's global growth strategy and its mission to deliver connected, safe, and intuitive infusion solutions to healthcare providers and patients worldwide.

Japan, one of the world's largest medical device markets, has a rapidly aging population and a healthcare system renowned for its commitment to high-quality standards. The introduction of the Sapphire infusion platform responds directly to a growing need for infusion technology that follows the patient beyond the ward - delivering the same high-precision performance, and the same clinician workflow, in hospital, ambulatory, and homecare settings on one platform. The Sapphire system will be distributed in Japan in partnership with ParagonCare, a leading medical device distributor with an established national presence in the Japanese healthcare market.

The Sapphire infusion pump system is Eitan Medical's flagship infusion platform, designed to deliver a comprehensive range of therapies across multiple clinical settings. The system's compact and lightweight design, combined with a unique full-color touch screen with fully localized user interface, available in Japanese, enables fast and intuitive operation while supporting six flexible delivery modes, including Continuous, PCA, Intermittent, Multistep, TPN, and Epidural, covering acute, pain-management, and nutrition protocols on a single device rather than a separate pump for each. Immunoglobulin therapy is a particular focus for Eitan Medical in Japan: The Sapphire platform supports both intravenous and subcutaneous immunoglobulin regimens, including multistep infusion protocols and a wide range of infusion flow rates, which immunodeficiency and neurological patients receive on a long-term basis, in the hospital and, where clinically appropriate, at home. Built-in safety mechanisms, including an anti-free-flow system, air-in-line detection, and an integrated drug library, reflect Eitan Medical's foundational commitment to patient safety.

"Reaching the Japanese market is a defining moment for Eitan Medical, and for the patients we serve," said Roger Massengale, Chief Commercial Officer at Eitan Medical. "Japan holds the world to its highest standards in medical device performance, and earning a place in that market is a validation of everything we stand for: relentless innovation, uncompromising safety, and the conviction that where a patient receives care should never limit the quality of that care. This is not simply a market entry. It is a commitment to the clinicians and patients of Japan that Eitan Medical will be a long-term partner in transforming what infusion therapy can look like, from the hospital bedside to the home."

Yasuaki Nakamura, General Manager at ParagonCare Japan, added: "Japanese hospitals run some of the most demanding infusion protocols in the world, and today that usually means managing several different pumps. Sapphire brings those therapies onto one platform without asking clinicians to compromise on safety or ease of use. We are excited to introduce this technology to hospitals and care providers across Japan and to support our customers in achieving better outcomes for their patients."

The Sapphire infusion system is now available in Japan through ParagonCare. For more information, please visit www.eitanmedical.com.

About Eitan Medical

Eitan Medical is reimagining drug delivery for the next phase of infusion care that is connected, distributed, and data-driven. Across the continuum of care, our intuitive infusion solutions put patients at the center of care and give clinicians more time to deliver it. By connecting every pump, clinician, and treatment touchpoint into one intelligent workflow, Eitan Medical helps providers improve safety, streamline operations, and advance the standard of care for the patients who depend on infusion therapy.

For additional information, visit: www.eitanmedical.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ParagonCare

ParagonCare is recognized as a diversified leading provider of medical equipment and consumables, devices, diagnostic products, robotics, and pharmaceuticals. We are committed to delivering world-class technology and support that empowers healthcare professionals to focus on what matters most - their patients.

For media inquiries, please contact:



Eitan Medical

Andrea Dagan

Vice President, Marketing & Sales Operations

Eitan Medical

Email: andrea.dagan@eitanmedical.com



ParagonCare

Ms. Shino Onuki

Email: jp-marcom@paragoncare.jp

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