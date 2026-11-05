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ACCESS Newswire
05.11.2026 15:50 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC: Guiding Stars: Is It Worth Buying Organic

by Allison Stowell

SCARBOROUGH, ME / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News

Organic doesn't automatically mean more nutritious. So, is organic "better"? There are a few considerations before deciding if organic foods are the right choice for you. Let's begin by recalling what "organic" means:

Organic Produce

Organic produce grows without artificial pesticides, fertilizers, or other synthetic chemicals, and without any genetic modifications. Instead, growers use non-invasive techniques like crop rotation and cover crops to maintain soil health. They also use natural pesticides (an important reminder that organic doesn't mean "pesticide-free"). It takes three years for soil to become organic when farms transition to organic growing.

Organic Products

There are a few ways products describe organic ingredients:

  • 100% Organic - Product is made with 100% organic ingredients. Will display a front-of-package "organic" symbol.
  • Organic - Product offers at least 95% organic ingredients (with careful control of the remaining 5% of ingredients). May display the front-of-package organic symbol.
  • Made With Organic Ingredients - These products contain 70% to 94% organic ingredients and cannot display an organic symbol.

Organic Meat

There are strict standards in place for organic meats. Livestock must be fed a 100-percent organic diet, and they cannot ingest antibiotics or growth hormones. That said, if an animal requires a prohibited substance it must be provided, but it will no longer be organic. Additionally, organic ruminants must graze on pasture for a minimum of 120 days (pasture should represent at least 30% of their feed). All organic livestock and poultry have access to the outdoors year-round.

Alternative Options

It's important to keep in mind that organic is not the only choice. If you have concerns about exposure to chemicals, how products are made, or animal welfare, here are other options to consider:

"Natural" vs. Organic

The term "natural" is not the same as organic and does not have an FDA definition. However, examining how a producer defines it for their product (regarding animal feed, growth hormones, or antibiotics, for example) may help you decide if it works for you. "Natural" foods are typically less expensive than organic.

Greenhouse-Grown

Greenhouse-grown produce is grown under controlled conditions, which means less intervention. This produce may be grown without harmful chemicals and using very safe measures. While not necessarily organic, greenhouse-grown produce has sustainable advantages, including temperature and water regulation and minimal exposure to pests.

Local, Smaller Producers

It is not easy for a farm to become an organic farm-the transition takes at least three years. During this expensive time, growers are not able to charge "organic" prices for their products. And this is very difficult for smaller farms. However, if you take the time to learn more about local growers, you may find they use very few chemical interventions, care deeply for their animals, and engage in sustainable practices. So, while not organic, their products may come close. Plus, where the environment is concerned, buying locally means less transport and fuel, which diminishes carbon emissions.

Animal Welfare

Interest in animal welfare often leads to the decision to choose organic products. However, there are other labels to look for beyond the organic symbol. For example, grass-fed and pasture-raised animals have access to the outdoors to graze, but the grass consumed isn't organic. Review product package call-outs, and explore farms and companies further, to help you make the right choices for you.

About Guiding Stars

Guiding Stars is an objective, evidence-based, nutrition guidance program that evaluates foods and beverages to make nutritious choices simple. Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn a 1, 2, or 3 star rating for good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars can be found in more than 2,000 grocery stores, in Circana' Attribute Marketplace, and through the Guiding Stars Food Finder app.

Find more stories and multimedia from Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/guiding-stars-licensing-company-llc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/guiding-stars-is-it-worth-buying-organic-1247323

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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