Digital Turbine, Inc.: DT Appoints Daniel Lentz as Chief Financial Officer

Lentz brings 25 years of experience in finance, capital markets, and operations, plus experience as public-company CFO, to drive strategic growth at DT

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DT (NASDAQ: APPS), the global leader in growth solutions for the mobile ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Daniel Lentz as Chief Financial Officer, effective Nov. 30, 2026. Lentz joins DT at a time of strategic growth, following a reignited mission and brand identity this year, with momentum across its businesses from global engineering and product to scaling data-first solutions and intelligence.

Lentz brings 25 years of experience in finance, operations, and investor relations, including public-company work in external financial guidance and capital markets. As Chief Financial Officer, he will lead DT's global finance organization, including all finance functions, legal, and corporate operations.

"Daniel is bringing deep financial, technology, and operational experience to DT," said Bill Stone, Chief Executive Officer, DT. "Combined with his public-company experience, I'm excited by how his skills will accelerate the scalability of our platform, operations, capital markets, and other key financial activities. I also want to thank Josh Kinsell for his service as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Josh will continue as our Chief Accounting Officer, and I'm glad to have his finance expertise alongside Daniel."

Lentz most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Commerce.com, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform. He joined the company in 2018 as Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, helped lead its initial public offering, drove material improvements to profitability and cash generation, and later oversaw finance, audit, legal, IT, data, and operations.

He also led financial planning at RetailMeNot and spent seven years at Procter & Gamble. Lentz holds an MBA from Cornell University's Johnson Graduate School of Management and a bachelor's degree in finance from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin.

"DT has the reach, the platform, and the momentum, with one billion devices, 82K+ apps, and growth building across key areas of the business," said Daniel Lentz, Chief Financial Officer, DT. "I'm excited to join as DT scales, and I look forward to partnering with the team to turn that into sustained profit growth and strong cash flow, while strengthening the balance sheet and creating long-term value for shareholders."

About DT

DT (NASDAQ: APPS) grows every stage of mobile through a unified platform connecting advertisers, app developers, and device partners across DT Launchpad, DT Ads, and DT Ignite, with intelligence powered by Ignite Graph and DT iQ. With reach across one billion devices and 82K+ apps, DT delivers the scale and performance of a walled garden without the walls. For more information, visit digitalturbine.com.

Media contact:

Winston Sih

winston.sih@digitalturbine.com

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.