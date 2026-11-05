Epique Realty CEO Joshua Miller Wins Inman Best of Proptech 2026 Proptech Founder/Visionary of the Year

Industry visionary recognized for democratizing elite artificial intelligence and building the AI-driven ecosystem that catapulted Epique to the #1 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company in America.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Epique Realty is extremely proud to announce that Joshua Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, is the official winner of the 2026 Proptech Founder / Visionary of the Year by the Inman Best of Proptech Awards. This prestigious capstone honor recognizes the single most impactful entrepreneur and thought leader shaping the future of property technology in the housing economy.

The 2026 Best of Proptech Awards represents Inman's most ambitious recognition program yet, having merged its Proptech and AI honors into a single, comprehensive program to spotlight the pioneers fundamentally changing how real estate is transacted.

"Congratulations to every winner and runner-up," said Tom Bohn, CEO of Inman. "The technology these teams built is solving real problems for agents, brokers, lenders and buyers, and you can see it in the results they shared with us. We're proud to recognize the people behind it."

Joshua Miller's recognition as Visionary of the Year honors his unprecedented work as the chief architect behind Epique Realty's proprietary technology ecosystem. Rather than purchasing fragmented, third-party software like legacy competitors, Joshua conceptualized and built Epique OS and Savant AI completely in-house. His vision was singular: to democratize elite artificial intelligence for thousands of independent contractors by providing enterprise-grade technology at zero cost.

By building this seamless ecosystem to function as a 24/7 virtual assistant, Joshua successfully solved the industry's chronic "proptech adoption crisis". Under his technological leadership, Epique's AI initially logged over 350,000 agent uses and automatically staged over 70,000 rooms, and the current estimated cost savings to agents is an average of $70,000 annually in operational fees.

"Joshua's vision has completely redefined the housing economy's technological landscape," said Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "He proved that technology shouldn't just be an expensive add-on, but a foundational right. By giving every solo agent the exact same enterprise-level AI toolkit as a massive corporate team, Josh actively democratized the industry. We are incredibly proud to see him recognized as the definitive visionary of this era."

What makes Joshua Miller's visionary status truly revolutionary is how he structured the monetization of his technology. Because Epique's AI automates functions that typically require massive corporate overhead, Joshua orchestrated a system where those massive savings are reinvested directly back into the workforce. This AI-powered efficiency successfully funded Epique's "radical generosity" model, allowing the company to fully subsidize healthcare, 401K programs, and over 1.25 million free leads for its agents at no cost to the agents.

"Josh uses AI not to replace humans, but to build a more equitable, successful future for real estate professionals," said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "His technological genius is exactly what funds the social safety net of our gig-economy workers. In addition to being a founder, he is also the architect of a movement. This Visionary of the Year award is the ultimate validation of his relentless dedication to our agents."

This AI-driven value proposition, born from Joshua Miller's vision, catapulted Epique's sales volume to over $7.00 billion in 2025. It was the direct catalyst driving Epique's debut at #7 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, officially naming it the #1 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company in America.

"I am profoundly honored to be named Inman's Proptech Founder and Visionary of the Year," said Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "This award belongs to every single Epique agent who trusted us enough to embrace this technology and change the way they do business. We didn't build Epique OS and Savant AI to sell software; we built it to empower our people. The future of real estate is more than just having the best technology; it is also about having the generosity to give it to the agents who need it most."

To view the complete list of 2026 Best of Proptech Award winners, visit the official Inman announcement here: https://www.inman.com/best-of-proptech-awards/.

About Inman

Real estate industry professionals from around the world turn to Inman first for accurate, innovative, and timely information about the business of real estate. Known for its award-winning journalism, cutting-edge technology coverage, in-depth educational opportunities, and forward-thinking events, Inman is the industry's leading source of real estate information.

About Epique Realty

Dedicated to empowering agents through an all-inclusive technology ecosystem, Epique Realty is the Fastest Growing Real Estate Company in America, named by the 2026 Inc. 5000 List. Operating across all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and Mexico, Epique supports thousands of agents with its revolutionary agent-first model. By providing more than 100 unheard-of free benefits, award-winning AI, and a culture of radical generosity, Epique combines its agent-first culture with enterprise-grade innovation to set new standards and completely transform the modern brokerage experience. BeEpique

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

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SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-ceo-joshua-miller-wins-inman-best-of-proptech-2026-proptech-founder%2fvis-1247312