Beelink ME Pro Launches on Kickstarter With an Innovative Swappable Motherboard Design for Easier NAS Upgrades

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beelink today announced the Kickstarter launch of the ME Pro, a modular NAS available in two-bay and four-bay configurations. Its swappable motherboard design lets users upgrade performance or add drive bays as their needs change. The ME Pro uses cooling and vibration damping to help reduce operating noise and comes with Fygo OS preinstalled for file sync, backup, and remote access.

Modular Hardware for Flexible Upgrades and Quiet Operation

Swappable motherboard modules. A slide-out design supports compatible Intel and AMD motherboard modules. The same module can move between compatible two-bay and four-bay enclosures in either direction, so users can keep their existing motherboard when expanding storage.

A slide-out design supports compatible Intel and AMD motherboard modules. The same module can move between compatible two-bay and four-bay enclosures in either direction, so users can keep their existing motherboard when expanding storage. Compact, one-piece metal chassis. The enclosure takes up about 50% less space than NAS systems with the same number of drive bays, making it easier to fit on a desk or in a living room or studio.

The enclosure takes up about 50% less space than NAS systems with the same number of drive bays, making it easier to fit on a desk or in a living room or studio. Cooling and vibration control. Thermally conductive silicone and aluminum brackets draw heat away from the drives. A vapor chamber and internal blower distribute and dissipate heat, while a tightly secured assembly helps reduce vibration noise. The ME Pro is designed for round-the-clock operation, with noise levels as low as 34 dB.

Storage Management, Media Collaboration, and Local AI Deployment

Preinstalled Fygo OS. Fygo OS includes file sync and backup, AI-powered photo organization, snapshot-based file recovery, and one-click remote access.

Fygo OS includes file sync and backup, AI-powered photo organization, snapshot-based file recovery, and one-click remote access. Seek media collaboration platform. Teams can preview and transcode multiple media formats, review and annotate files online, manage access permissions, and share assets from one workspace.

Teams can preview and transcode multiple media formats, review and annotate files online, manage access permissions, and share assets from one workspace. Local AI Deployment. The AI 470 configuration delivers up to 86 TOPS of AI performance and runs AI assistants locally. Supported models include Qwen 3.5 (up to 35B parameters), DeepSeek R1 (up to 32B), and Gemma 4 (up to 26B).

The Kickstarter campaign is now live, with early-bird offers available. Visit the Beelink ME Pro Kickstarter campaign for model and configuration details.

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