Polaris Market Research: Stablecoins and CBDCs Market to Reach USD 409.57 Billion by 2034 as Banks Bring Digital Dollars Into Mainstream Payments

Stablecoins and CBDCs Market to Reach USD 409.57 Billion by 2034 as Banks Bring Digital Dollars Into Mainstream Payments

Fintechs and payment service providers are the fastest-growing users at a 36.4% CAGR, while remittances lead application growth at 35.6%, according to Polaris Market Research.

DOVER, Del., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stablecoins and CBDCs market was valued at USD 32.24 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach USD 409.57 billion by 2034. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2026 to 2034, according to Polaris Market Research. Banks, payment providers, and central banks are expanding the use of digital currencies beyond cryptocurrency trading. In the financial services industry their use in everyday payments, settlement, and remittances is creating new opportunities.

Regulation Brings Banks Into Stablecoins

Regulatory clarity is helping stablecoins enter mainstream financial services. There are established rules for stablecoin issuance, reserves, and redemption, they are: The GENIUS Act in the United States, The Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework in Europe. To develop stablecoin services these regulations are encouraging banks, card networks, and payment providers. For companies entering the digital currency market they also provide clearer guidelines.

Financial institutions are also testing real world applications. In September 2026, U.S. Bank completed a live cross border payments pilot using its USBDC stablecoin on the Stellar blockchain. In October 2026, BNY expanded its digital asset custody platform to selected institutions in the European Union under MiCA. These developments show how traditional financial institutions are becoming part of the digital asset ecosystem.

Key Growth Drivers of the Stablecoins and CBDCs Market

Several factors are helping the growth of the stablecoins and CBDCs market.

Regulatory clarity: The GENIUS Act and MiCA framework provide clearer rules for stablecoin issuers and service providers. These regulations support wider institutional participation.

Bank and card-network adoption: Financial institutions are investing in stablecoin issuance, custody, and settlement services. These investments are supporting digital currencies enter traditional financial systems.

Real-time settlement: Blockchain-based payment systems allow transactions beyond regular banking hours. They also support faster payments across international borders.

Lower-cost remittances: To transfer money stablecoins offer faster and potentially cheaper ways. This creates opportunities in international payment corridors.

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Stablecoins and CBDCs Market Segment and Regional Outlook

Polaris breaks down the stablecoins and CBDCs market by type, component, end user, application, technology, and region.

By type: Stablecoins accounted for 68.4% of the market in 2025. Their use in digital payments, decentralized finance (DeFi), cross-border transactions, and fiat-backed liquidity supports this leading share. Unlike volatile assets in the wider cryptocurrency market, fiat-backed stablecoins are designed to maintain a stable value. This makes them useful for payments and financial transactions. Meanwhile, CBDCs are gaining attention as central banks explore faster payment systems, wider financial access, and institutional settlement.

By component: Issuance held the largest market share in 2025. Stablecoin issuers need systems for creating digital currencies, managing reserves, and processing redemptions. These systems help maintain the value and reliability of digital currencies. Growing regulatory requirements are also increasing demand for secure issuance infrastructure.

By end user: Banks accounted for 42.7% of the market in 2025. Their demand for digital asset custody, transaction management, and regulated payment infrastructure supports this position. Fintechs and payment service providers are also adopting stablecoins. These companies use them to develop payment corridors, digital wallets, and payout services. They also use these systems to reduce settlement times and improve payment efficiency.

By application: Payments and settlement accounted for 34.6% of the market in 2025. Remittances are gaining attention as stablecoins offer faster and potentially cheaper international transfers. Traditional international payments can involve long processing times and high transaction costs. Stablecoin-based transfers can help reduce these challenges. This creates new opportunities across the cross-border payments market.

By technology: Blockchain held the largest market share in 2025. It supports digital currency issuance, transaction settlement, and record transparency. Interoperability and cross-chain solutions are also gaining importance. These technologies allow digital currencies to move across different blockchain networks. They also help improve connections between financial platforms.

By region: North America led the market with a 38.6% share in 2025. Asia Pacific is emerging as a key growth region. Rising digital payment adoption is supporting regional growth. Expanding fintech services and government-led digital currency programs are also creating new opportunities.

Market Challenges

The market still faces several challenges. In stablecoin issuers limited reserve transparency can affect trust. Different licensing rules across countries also make international expansion difficult. Another concern is the possibility of deposits moving from traditional banks into digital currencies. Issuers must maintain transparent reserves and follow regulatory requirements. For wider institutional adoption strong compliance and risk management will be important.

Emerging Opportunities in the Market

Stablecoins are expanding beyond everyday payments. Their use in settling tokenized assets is creating opportunities across the tokenization market. To support transactions involving digital representations of real world assets financial institutions can use stablecoins. Enterprise treasury operations also offer new growth opportunities. To improve fund transfers and liquidity management banks and payment providers can use digital currencies. Non-USD stablecoins may also support payments in different currencies and expand international market access.

Recent Developments

Recent partnerships and platform expansions show the growing use of stablecoins in financial services.

October 2026: Circle and Tereina partnered to integrate USDC and EURC into enterprise payments through SAP.

October 2026: BNY expanded its digital asset custody services to selected EU institutions under MiCA.

September 2026: U.S. Bank completed a cross-border payments pilot using its USBDC stablecoin on Stellar.

Analyst Perspective

"According to Polaris Market Research, the stablecoins and CBDCs market is entering a new phase of growth as financial institutions adopt digital currencies for payments, settlement, and remittances. Our analysis shows that stablecoins accounted for 68.4% of the market in 2025, while Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 35.8% during 2026-2034. The growing demand for faster cross-border transactions and regulated digital payment infrastructure is expected to create significant opportunities for market participants," said Apurva Agarwal, Senior Analyst at Polaris Market Research.

Key Companies

Major companies operating in the stablecoins and CBDCs market include:

Circle Internet Group

Tether

Paxos

Ripple

Visa

Mastercard

PayPal

J.P. Morgan Kinexys

Fireblocks

Stellar Development Foundation

Related Research: The cryptocurrency payment solutions report covers the tools merchants and payment providers use to accept and settle digital currencies.

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. It provides market intelligence, industry analysis, and business insights across more than 20 industry verticals. The company offers more than 5,000 research reports covering various industries and market segments. Its research helps businesses understand market trends, identify growth opportunities, and make informed business decisions.

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