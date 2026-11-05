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WKN: A3DKD2 | ISIN: SE0017564800 | Ticker-Symbol: Y6T
Frankfurt
05.11.26 | 08:07
6,180 Euro
+11,55 % +0,640
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 16:00 Uhr
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Calviks AB (publ): Calviks completes the acquisitions of Drift Sør AS, Atrium People AS and NøkkelPersonell AS

Calviks AB (publ) ("Calviks" or the "Company") has today closed the purchase of the shares in the Norwegian companies Drift Sør AS, Atrium People AS and NøkkelPersonell AS, thereby completing the acquisitions.

In September 2026, Calviks announced the acquisitions of 70 percent of the shares in Drift Sør AS, 80 percent of the shares in Atrium People AS and 70 percent of the shares in NøkkelPersonell AS. The acquisitions are an important step in the Company's strategy to build a leading Nordic group in workforce solutions and staffing with strong local market presence and complementary service offerings.

The companies bring established businesses, experienced organizations and long-standing customer relationships. Following completion of the acquisitions, the focus will be on integration, increased collaboration between the businesses and realization of the synergies identified during the acquisition process.

All conditions for the transactions, including financing, have been satisfied, and the three companies are now part of Calviks's Norwegian investment platform Norvika. Today's closings mark the formal completion of the transactions.

NøkkelPersonell AS has an economic effective date as of 1 august 2026, Drift Sør AS as of 1 September 2026, and Atrium People as of 1 October 2026.

"With these acquisitions, we strengthen Norvika's position in the Norwegian market and create a broader platform for continued growth. We are adding three established, well-run businesses with strong local roots and complementary competencies. The entrepreneurs continuing as co-owners is an important part of our model and gives us a strong foundation for developing the companies further together," says Viktor Rönn, CEO of Calviks.

Contacts

Viktor Rönn, CEO
Phone: +46 733 69 77 37
E-mail: viktor@calviks.se

About Us

Calviks AB conducts, develops, and manages businesses within the workforce solutions industry segment. The Group's first company was founded in 2015, and today the Group comprises a number of specialist companies active in the recruitment, interim, and consulting segments in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. Through a combination of entrepreneur-driven leadership, organic growth, and strategic acquisitions, Calviks is building a leading Nordic group in workforce solutions.

Calviks is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker CALVIK. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

Phone: +46 (0)8-588 68 570
E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

For more information, please visit Calviks's website www.calviks.se

Contact Information

Calviks AB (publ)
Tel: 08 - 20 40 004
E-mail: info@calviks.se
Website: calviks.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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