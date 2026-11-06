Calviks AB (publ): Calviks completes the acquisition of Subshore

Calviks AB (publ) ("Calviks" or the "Company") has today closed the purchase of the shares in Subshore.no AS ("Subshore"), thereby completing the acquisition.

On 21 September 2026, Calviks announced the acquisition of 70 percent of the shares in Subshore. The acquisition is an important step in the Company's strategy to build a leading Nordic group in workforce solutions and staffing by establishing a stronger presence in specialist expertise and selected niches in the Norwegian market.

Subshore brings an established business, industry expertise and long-standing customer relationships. Following completion of the acquisition, the focus will be on integration, collaboration with the Group's other businesses and continued development of the company's market position.

All conditions for the transaction, including financing and approval from the Norwegian Competition Authority (Konkurransetilsynet), have been satisfied, and Subshore is now part of Calviks's Norwegian investment platform Norvika. Today's closing marks the formal completion of the transaction.

The acquisition has an economic effective date as of 1 July 2026.

"Subshore is our largest acquisition to date and gives Norvika a significantly stronger position in the offshore and process industries. We are adding an established business with long industry experience and long-standing customer relationships, and through the subsidiary OneSource we gain a product sales business in the Group for the first time. The sellers continuing as co-owners and leading the business forward gives us a strong foundation for developing the company together," says Viktor Rönn, CEO of Calviks.

Contacts

Viktor Rönn, CEO

Phone: +46 733 69 77 37

E-mail: viktor@calviks.se

About Us

Calviks AB conducts, develops, and manages businesses within the workforce solutions industry segment. The Group's first company was founded in 2015, and today the Group comprises a number of specialist companies active in the recruitment, interim, and consulting segments in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. Through a combination of entrepreneur-driven leadership, organic growth, and strategic acquisitions, Calviks is building a leading Nordic group in workforce solutions.

Calviks is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker CALVIK. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

Phone: +46 (0)8-588 68 570

E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

For more information, please visit Calviks's website www.calviks.se

Contact Information

Calviks AB (publ)

Tel: 08 - 20 40 004

E-mail: info@calviks.se

Website: calviks.se