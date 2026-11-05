Royalton Hotels & Resorts Brings "Now or Never" Savings to Black Friday

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the winter travel season approaching, Royalton Hotels & Resorts is getting an early start on its biggest sale of the year, giving travelers more time to plan their next escape while securing some of the most anticipated vacation offers of the season. On November 4, the company will open early access to its Black Friday offers, giving travelers and travel advisors a head start on saving hundreds of dollars on stays across a portfolio spanning 28 resorts.

Built around this year's Now or Never concept, the campaign encourages travelers to act when the right vacation opportunity comes along, as booking early means more possibilities to choose the stay, destination, and travel dates that feel just right. From family getaways and adults-only escapes to elevated room categories and distinctive luxury experiences, Black Friday brings together longtime guest favorites across the Royalton Resorts portfolio in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Grenada and Costa Rica, alongside some of the newest additions.

Among the resorts featured in this year's Black Friday offers, Royalton Vessence Cancun, already available to book ahead of its March 2027 opening, will respond to a growing desire for more intentional travel with Multi Bed Suites designed for groups traveling together, distinctive dining, culturally infused experiences and a rooftop overlooking one of the most beautiful beaches in Cancun's Hotel Zone. For travelers looking toward a more exclusive escape, Royalton Reserve Paraíso de la Bonita will feature exclusive rates for a limited time. This ultra-luxury adults-only retreat in Riviera Maya was born from an architect's love story and is defined by remarkable art, exceptional gastronomy and a deeply personal sense of place, while Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove, now open for reservations, will bring the signature energy of Royalton CHIC Resorts to Runaway Bay in the summer of 2027.

For travelers considering an escape full of entertainment and unique festive experiences, Black Friday also arrives just in time for one of the most anticipated seasons across Royalton Hotels & Resorts. During December, the resorts transform with immersive holiday programming, elaborate productions, elevated culinary experiences and large-scale celebrations, from Santa's grand arrival and family traditions to themed events and showstopping New Year's Eve festivities. With the holidays on the horizon, Black Friday presents a timely opportunity to turn year-end travel plans into an unforgettable escape.

Reflecting evolving travel preferences, this year's Black Friday offers go beyond savings, with greater flexibility in how travelers can plan and book their vacations, including flexible cancellation policies and pay-over-time options for U.S. residents. Complimentary roundtrip airport transfers will also be available on qualifying reservations, subject to minimum length-of-stay and booking conditions, adding further value to select stays.

With these offers available for a limited time and the winter travel season approaching, travelers are encouraged to plan early to access the best selection of resorts, room categories and travel dates. Rates and availability vary by resort, room category, travel dates and booking conditions.

For more information or to book a stay, please visit www.royaltonresorts.com.

About Royalton Hotels & Resorts

Royalton Hotels & Resorts is a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of 28 resorts across eight of the Caribbean's most sought-after destinations. Through its eight distinct brands, the company offers a range of vacation experiences tailored to different travel styles, from family-friendly escapes and elevated adults-only retreats to boutique hideaways and entertainment-driven getaways.

Recognized for its innovative approach to all-inclusive hospitality, the company continues to expand its presence across the Caribbean while introducing new concepts that respond to evolving traveler preferences. Its portfolio includes award-winning resorts and brands recognized by leading travel publications and industry organizations, reflecting its commitment to exceptional guest experiences and service excellence. This includes Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton Hideaway Resorts, Royalton Vessence Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Mystique by Royalton, Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene by Royalton. To learn more, visit www.royalton.com.

Royalton is committed to supporting the environment, empowering its people and strengthening the communities where it operates through its Royalton Sustainability Standards.

For more information, please contact media@royalton.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92439e61-c0ba-4c60-811e-4b62803d31f4