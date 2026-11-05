Vancouver, British Columbia and Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV: FAIR) (OTCQB: FCHDF) (FSE: Y4Y) (the "Company" or "Fairchild") is pleased to announce the results of the recently completed hyperspectral satellite survey conducted by TerraEye which covered the Company's Golden Arrow gold-silver project area, 65 Km east of Tonopah, Nevada. The survey led to the identification of 31 spectral alteration occurrences and delineated several Au-Ag exploration areas. Five Au-Ag target areas are rated as high priority by Fairchild.

Of particular significance, Fairchild's interpretation of the survey and new mapping, together with historical geological data and remote-sensing studies, has led to the hypothesis that several of the individual targets could part of one larger, structurally controlled Au-Ag hydrothermal system. The Company will conduct field mapping, sampling and ground-based spectral work in these new Au-Ag target areas in the coming weeks to investigate alteration continuity, mineralized structures to potentially expand the Au-Ag ore systems documented at Gold Coin and Hidden Hill, and to delineate new Au-Ag target areas to test by drilling.

Survey highlight

31 spectral alteration occurrences: 25 muscovite-illite (phyllic/sericitic), four kaolinite (argillic), and two chlorite-epidote-calcite (propylitic).

18 occurrences classified as high priority, seven medium and six low; 30 of 31 carry high confidence for spectral mineral identification.

9 integrated spectral Au-Ag exploration targets.

Priority Au-Ag targets reflect convergence among alteration zones, spectral similarity and documented historical mine and prospect workings;

A much larger system? The exploration thesis

The alteration patterns at Golden Arrow are noteworthy because the alterations are present over a much larger area than previously explored. Much of the previous modern evaluation work was conducted only on the Gold Coin and Hidden Hill targets, and much of the historic drilling was only to very shallow depths. Our new work expands the area of targeting interest to more than 20 square kilometers, which is interpreted to potentially host a new multi-million-ounce Au-Ag target system at Golden Arrow.

The Terra Eye data are indicative of quartz-adularia veining, clay-pyrite alteration; kaolinite indicative of shallower argillic or steam-heated conditions; and propylitic minerals such as chlorite may delineate more peripheral alteration. These associations provide geological vectors to Au-Ag mineralization that will aid Fairchild Gold in its exploration at Golden Arrow.

Figure 1 below illustrates a northwest-southeast alignment of mapped alteration and numerous pre-1950 pits and trenches at Golden Arrow, including areas near Gold Coin and Deadhorse Hill.





Figure 1. Golden Arrow hyperspectral alteration compilation showing property outline, interpreted northwest-southeast alteration trend, historical pits and trenches, and multisensor mineral signatures. Figure provided by Fairchild for this draft. Satellite-derived mineral patterns are not a measure of mineral grade or proof of continuity.

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How Interpretation of TerraEye data led to the new targets

TerraEye-processed multispectral data from Sentinel-2 and ASTER together with hyperspectral data from EMIT and EnMAP, supplemented by digital-elevation/structural interpretation. Interpretation of TerraEye data applied spectral classification, feature fitting and similarity techniques, then considered the spatial coincidence of surface-mineral signatures, training-area spectral responses and documented historical mines to select the new Au-Ag targets.

Existing resource provides a parallel development pathway

Golden Arrow already hosts Open Pit-constrained National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") mineral resources at Gold Coin and Hidden Hill. RESPEC's 2026 technical report, using a US$3,000/oz gold base case, reports Measured and Indicated resources of 296,000 ounces of gold and 4.362 million ounces of silver, plus Inferred resources of 60,000 ounces of gold and 2.322 million ounces of silver.

Fairchild intends to advance the established Au-Ag resource and Au-Ag mineralization in peripheral target areas toward a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) while also evaluating resource expansions including possible underground mining, satellite near-surface prospects, and deeper structural targets.

Planned verification and follow-up

Conduct targeted field visits over the high-priority spectral targets, followed by selected medium-priority areas, with geological mapping, outcrop sampling and portable XRF and SWIR spectrometer checks.

Overlay the nine targets against historical mine workings, fault interpretations, assay/geochemical records and existing resource footprints in a single 3-D GIS model.

Evaluate whether alteration signatures and Au-Ag mineralized structures can be followed between individual target areas; prioritize ground evidence over image-based inference.

Assess geophysical methods, including magnetics and electrical methods such as induced polarization, where alluvial cover prevents surface spectral detection; refine targets for follow-up drilling.

Management commentary

"Golden Arrow is particularly compelling because Fairchild Gold is pursuing two distinct opportunities in parallel: 1) advancing an established gold-silver resource toward mining, and 2) applying modern exploration tools to evaluation of a much larger historically-mined gold-silver district," said Nikolas Perrault, CFA, Executive Chairman of Fairchild Gold Corp. "TerraEye has now given us a ranked set of ten exploration targets. Our working hypothesis is that several of these may be connected parts of a broader, Au-Ag bearing hydrothermal system, rather than ten isolated occurrences. The next step is to test that idea systematically in the field. If supported by geology and assays, it could materially change the scale and focus of our Au-Ag exploration program."

Qualified Person and technical disclosure

Richard R. Redfern, M.S., C.P.G. No. 10717, an independent Consulting Geologist for Fairchild and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. TerraEye's remotely sensed occurrences and targets have not been independently validated by Fairchild through the proposed field program; spectral confidence refers to mineral-identification quality and should not be interpreted as confirmation of gold-silver mineralization. Technical interpretations of the proposed connected-systems model are preliminary.

The mineral resource figures are taken from RESPEC's "2026 Updated Technical Report on the Golden Arrow Project, Nye County, Nevada, U.S.A." (effective March 24, 2026; report date April 23, 2026). The TerraEye results are summarized from its Golden Arrow Executive Report and Technical Report (AOI 3108). The 2006 comparison is based on an internal analysis of historical Perry Remote Sensing work and is subject to further technical verification.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of three complementary gold-silver-copper assets: Nevada Titan, Golden Arrow and Carlin Queen.

Nevada Titan is Fairchild's flagship high-impact Porphyry Copper-Gold exploration project in the historic Goodsprings Mining District of southern Nevada.

Golden Arrow provides Fairchild with an established open-pit gold-silver resource within the prolific Walker Lane mineral belt, while Carlin Queen provides additional gold-silver exploration exposure adjacent to the Hollister Au-Ag mine of Helcal Mining Company.

Fairchild's strategy is to build a significant Nevada-focused exploration and development platform combining established resources with opportunities for major new discoveries.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward- looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration and development plans for the Golden Arrow project; the Company's planned field mapping, sampling, ground-based spectral work, geophysical surveys and drilling; the potential continuity of alteration and mineralized structures between identified target areas; the Company's interpretation that certain identified targets may form part of a broader structurally controlled gold-silver hydrothermal system; the potential to identify or delineate additional gold-silver mineralization and exploration targets; the potential expansion of the existing mineral resources at Gold Coin and Hidden Hill; the evaluation of potential underground mining, satellite near-surface prospects and deeper structural targets; the Company's plans to advance the Golden Arrow project toward a preliminary economic assessment; and the timing, scope and results of future exploration, development and technical work. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative forms thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the preliminary nature of the Company's geological interpretations; the risk that hyperspectral and remotely sensed targets may not be confirmed by field work, sampling, assays or drilling; the risk that identified alteration zones and mineralized structures may not be continuous or form part of a larger mineralized system; exploration and development risks; uncertainty regarding the interpretation of geological, geochemical and geophysical data; commodity price fluctuations; the availability of financing; permitting and regulatory risks; and other risks associated with mineral exploration and development. There can be no assurance that the Company's exploration programs will result in the discovery or delineation of additional mineral resources, that the identified targets will be confirmed as mineralized, that the Company's interpretation of a broader gold-silver hydrothermal system will be substantiated, or that the Golden Arrow project will advance to a preliminary economic assessment or further development. Readers are cautioned that satellite-derived and hyperspectral alteration signatures are not, in themselves, evidence of mineralization, mineral resources or economic viability. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website, https://fairchildgold.com/. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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