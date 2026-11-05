The Republic of the Congo is working on a study examining electricity supply needs for its special economic zones (SEZs) and industrial facilities. The initiative, which aims to assess suitable supply solutions as the country's electricity demand increases, was launched earlier this week by Michel Djombo, the country's Minister of Industrial Development, SEZs and Private Sector Promotion. It will be conducted under supervision of the Ministry of Energy and Hydraulics, implemented by the National Agency for Rural Electrification and supported technically by the United Nations Development Programme. ...

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