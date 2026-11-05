As financial institutions embrace intelligent banking, real-time financial events are creating new opportunities for contextual engagement, personalized interactions and Next-Best-Actions beyond traditional digital channels.

Latinia, a provider of decision-centric banking technologies, today outlined its vision for the next evolution of customer engagement in financial services: a model in which banking interactions are driven not simply by digital journeys or customer activity within banking applications, but by the financial events shaping customers' everyday lives

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As banks continue investing in digital experiences and intelligent technologies, Latinia believes the next opportunity lies in connecting real-time financial activity with contextual decisions that create value for both customers and financial institutions.

"Customers do not live their financial lives inside a banking app," said Marc Alcón, CEO of Latinia. "They live them while making purchases, receiving payments, traveling, saving and managing their daily finances. Those are the moments when banks have an opportunity to become genuinely relevant."

From Customer Journeys to Customer Moments

Traditional customer engagement strategies have largely focused on orchestrating interactions through campaigns, segments and predefined digital journeys.

While these approaches remain essential, financial events introduce a different dimension: opportunities to respond to what is happening in a customer's financial life, even when the customer is not actively interacting with the bank.

A card transaction abroad, an incoming payment, a recurring expense or a change in account activity can provide context for a timely interaction. Depending on customer preferences and institutional policies, that interaction might involve a security alert, useful financial information, a relevant service recommendation or no communication at all.

According to Latinia, the objective is not to increase the volume of customer communications, but to improve their relevance.

"The future of banking engagement is not about sending more messages. It is about recognizing when a financial event creates a meaningful opportunity to act," Alcón added.

Turning Financial Context into Relevant Actions

Latinia's real-time decisioning technology enables banks to evaluate financial events using contextual variables such as transaction characteristics, timing, customer preferences and applicable business rules.

Through capabilities including alert subscriptions, contextual decisioning and Next-Best-Action strategies, financial institutions can determine which interactions are appropriate and how they should be executed.

Geographic context can add another dimension of relevance, helping institutions evaluate the circumstances surrounding a transaction and identify appropriate customer interactions.

By applying these capabilities within a centralized decision and governance layer, banks can extend customer engagement beyond predefined journeys while maintaining control over business policies, communication priorities and execution.

This approach creates opportunities to move beyond mandatory transactional notifications toward more personalized, service-oriented interactions, without compromising the governance required for mission-critical banking processes.

The Next Frontier of Intelligent Banking

Latinia believes that intelligent banking will increasingly be measured by an institution's ability to recognize customer needs and respond appropriately as financial events unfold.

This requires bringing together transactional information, contextual intelligence, customer preferences and governed decision-making at the moment an interaction can create value.

"The next competitive advantage in banking will not come from having more digital touchpoints," concluded Alcón. "It will come from making every interaction more relevant, timely and useful. Every banking event has the potential to become a customer moment, provided the bank has the intelligence to recognize it and the governance to act on it."

About Latinia

Latinia is a decision-centric banking software company providing the real-time decision and governance layer between critical financial events and customer interactions. Its technology enables financial institutions to evaluate banking events in real time, apply business rules and governance, and orchestrate resilient and traceable customer interactions across digital channels.

Purpose-built for payments, authentication, fraud prevention and other mission-critical banking processes, Latinia helps banks transform real-time financial events into secure, contextual and measurable customer interactions.

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Contacts:

Press Contact

Oriol Ros (Corporate Development) oros@latinia.com