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PR Newswire
05.11.2026 16:36 Uhr
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Global Experience Specialists Announces Acquisition of CSG Creative from National Trade Productions, Inc.

Global Experience Specialists Announces Acquisition of CSG Creative from National Trade Productions, Inc.

Acquisition brings strategic marketing expertise, creative excellence and an experienced leadership team to GES, creating new opportunities to drive growth and revenue for exhibition and association clients.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GES, a global leader in exhibition and experiential marketing services, today announced its acquisition of CSG Creative (CSG), a premier marketing and creative services agency specializing in the association and exhibitions industries.

The acquisition significantly expands GES's marketing capabilities by combining its global exhibition services and extensive event organizer relationships with CSG's deep expertise and demonstrated success in growing event attendance and revenue. As an operating company within GES, CSG will retain its established brand and continue serving its existing clients with the same experienced team, strategic insight and dedicated service that have defined the agency for nearly 25 years. The acquisition also creates new opportunities for CSG to bring its marketing and creative capabilities to GES clients across the enterprise.

"CSG has established itself as a leader in the association and exhibitions industry, with an exceptional track record of helping organizations and events grow through strategic marketing, creative excellence and measurable results," said Derek Linde, CEO of GES. "This acquisition is an investment in capabilities that complement our existing services and strengthen the value we bring to clients. It reinforces GES's commitment to specialized expertise, innovation and services that help clients build stronger brands, engage audiences and drive long-term business growth."

"We built CSG around a passion for helping our clients succeed through smart strategy, exceptional creative and a commitment to success," said Paige Cardwell, President and Founder of CSG. "Joining GES gives us a global platform to bring our expertise to a broader community of event organizers while creating new opportunities for our talented team. I'm excited to build on everything we've accomplished while preserving the culture and client relationships that have always defined us."

Together, CSG and GES will be better positioned to help event organizers address increasingly complex audience and market dynamics and build more successful events.

"I'm incredibly proud of what Paige and the CSG team have built as part of NTP," said Robert Harar, Chairman of National Trade Productions, Inc. " CSG has grown into one of the industry's leading marketing agencies, and we believe GES provides the right platform for its next stage of growth. This is a great opportunity for CSG, GES and NTP, and we're excited about what lies ahead for all three organizations."

Cardwell and the entire agency team will remain in place to serve existing clients and support new business opportunities across GES.

About GES
With a legacy of almost 90 years, GES is a global live events company providing exhibition services, brand experiences, and live event venue services throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Our comprehensive suite of award-winning services brings client visions to life by creating immersive brand experiences and producing impactful events that connect audiences and drive business success.

GES.com

About CSG Creative
CSG Creative is a premier strategic marketing and creative services agency specializing in associations and events. Through multi-channel marketing strategies, creative campaigns, integrated plans, and seamless execution, CSG helps leading organizations build brands, grow audiences and increase revenue. Its extensive industry expertise, commitment to client service and longstanding relationships help clients connect with audiences and achieve meaningful results.

www.csgcreative.com

About National Trade Productions
National Trade Productions, Inc. (NTP) is a recognized leader in the trade show and event industry. Celebrating 50 years, NTP has a proven legacy of industry leadership and innovation by successfully launching, producing and managing proprietary events, as well as trade shows for clients across diverse market segments.

www.ntpshow.com

Media Contact:

Marianne Szczech
mszczech@ges.com
Paige Cardwell
pcardwell@csgcreative.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-experience-specialists-announces-acquisition-of-csg-creative-from-national-trade-productions-inc-302927113.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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