Custom Antibody Market worth $1.13 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Custom Antibody Market is projected to reach USD 1.13 billion by 2031 from USD 0. 72 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 470 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 370 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Custom Antibody Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Custom Antibody Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0. 72 billion

USD 0. 72 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.13 billion

USD 1.13 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 9.5%

Custom Antibody Market Trends & Insights:

By region, North America accounted for the largest market share of 41.8% in 2025.

By service, the antibody development segment accounted for the largest market share of 53.6% in 2025.

By type, monoclonal antibodies are projected to be the fastest-growing segment, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

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The market is growing due to several key factors, including increased outsourcing of antibody development by research organizations. Additionally, expanding therapeutic antibody and biologics discovery pipelines has boosted growth in the custom antibody market.

The custom antibody market is expected to grow, driven by demand for highly specific antibodies across proteomics, biomarker discovery, precision medicine, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutes, CROs, and diagnostic organizations increasingly require antibodies tailored to specific antigens, epitopes, affinities, host species, and downstream applications. Expanding biologics pipelines, increased outsourcing of antibody development, and advances in recombinant antibody production, hybridoma technologies, single-cell sequencing, phage display, and AI-enabled antibody design further support market growth. As research programs become more complex, demand is rising for integrated services that cover antigen preparation, immunization, clone screening, characterization, production, purification, and labeling.

The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the highest share by type in the custom antibody market in 2025.

The global custom antibody market by type is divided into mAbs, polyclonal antibodies, recombinant antibodies, and others. In 2025, mAbs held the largest share of the custom antibody market by type, driven by rising demand for highly specific, reproducible antibodies in pharmaceutical research, biomarker discovery, and diagnostic development. Monoclonal antibodies offer consistent target recognition and batch-to-batch reproducibility, making them suitable for applications requiring high specificity and reliable performance. Growing investment in biologics research, targeted therapeutics, and precision medicine, along with advances in hybridoma technology and antibody screening, further supports segment growth.

Oncology held the largest market share in 2025 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031.

Oncology is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the custom antibody market, driven by increasing demand for highly specific antibodies for cancer research, biomarker identification, and targeted therapeutic development. Custom antibodies help identify and validate tumor-associated antigens, analyze cancer-related proteins, and investigate tumor biology and immune responses. The rising prevalence of cancer and growing investments in oncology research have increased demand for application-specific antibodies across pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and CROs. Advances in antibody engineering, recombinant antibody technologies, and immuno-oncology research are further expanding applications in cancer biomarker discovery, therapeutic target validation, and antibody-based drug development. These factors are expected to support continued growth in the oncology segment of the global custom antibody market.

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North America accounted for the largest regional share in the custom antibody market in 2025.

Based on region, the custom antibody market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global custom antibody market, supported by a strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, high levels of biomedical research funding, and extensive adoption of advanced antibody discovery and development technologies. The US remains the largest contributor to regional demand because of leading biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, academic research institutes, and specialized custom antibody service providers. Regional growth is further supported by increasing demand for highly specific antibodies in proteomics, biomarker discovery, precision medicine, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. In addition, growing outsourcing of antibody development by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic organizations is strengthening demand for specialized service providers. The increasing adoption of recombinant and animal-free antibody technologies, high-throughput screening, single-cell sequencing, and AI-enabled antibody design is also supporting continued market growth across North America.

Key Players

Leading players in the Custom Antibody companies include GenScript (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and Merck KGaA (Germany).

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Custom Antibody Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The custom antibody market is witnessing growing strategic investment as companies strengthen capabilities in recombinant antibody development, monoclonal antibody generation, high-throughput screening, antibody engineering, single-cell sequencing, and AI-enabled antibody design. Recent funding and partnership activity increasingly favors scalable discovery platforms, animal-free antibody generation, advanced characterization, and integrated antibody development services rather than traditional immunization-only models. Companies are also expanding recombinant expression, purification, validation, and custom production capacity to support rising demand from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and academic customers. Investment in AI-driven antibody optimization and next-generation discovery platforms is further enabling faster candidate selection, improved specificity, and reduced development timelines. These developments indicate continued capital deployment toward technology-enabled antibody discovery, recombinant production, validation infrastructure, automation, and globally scalable service capabilities.

Revenue Shift Context

The custom antibody market is gradually shifting from a predominantly project-based antibody generation model toward a broader revenue mix that includes recurring research contracts, recombinant antibody production, antibody engineering, characterization, validation, labeling, and long-term outsourcing partnerships. Traditional polyclonal and monoclonal antibody generation remains an important revenue pool; however, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increasingly seek integrated solutions covering antigen design, antibody discovery, clone screening, sequencing, recombinant conversion, production, purification, and application-specific validation. The growing use of custom antibodies in proteomics, biomarker discovery, spatial biology, diagnostics, and therapeutic research is also expanding recurring demand across the antibody lifecycle. Over the forecast period, revenue growth is therefore expected to increasingly favor scalable recombinant platforms, high-throughput and AI-enabled discovery services, integrated development-to-production offerings, and long-term outsourced research programs.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the custom antibody market are primarily driven by the need to expand antibody discovery platforms, strengthen recombinant antibody development capabilities, and enhance technological expertise in antibody engineering and production. Companies are focusing on broadening their service portfolios, improving screening and characterization capabilities, and integrating advanced technologies to accelerate antibody development timelines. Strategic acquisitions and collaborations can also help providers access specialized expertise, strengthen research and development capabilities, expand geographic reach, and establish relationships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. These strategies are expected to support competitive differentiation and enable market participants to address the growing demand for application-specific antibodies across research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development.

CUSTOM ANTIBODY MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-OCTOBER 2026

Month & Year Deal

Type Company 1 Company 2 Description March 2026 Acquisition Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) Biocare Medical (US) Agilent acquired Biocare Medical, a clinical and research pathology company with a portfolio of 300+ specialized antibodies, IHC reagents, and related pathology solutions. The acquisition directly expands Agilent's antibody portfolio and strengthens its ability to develop and commercialize new IVD antibodies. February 2025 Acquisition Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) Solventum (US) The acquisition enhances support for downstream processing, protein purification, and biologics manufacturing, complementing workflows used in custom antibody development and production.













Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players hold an estimated 58-63% of the custom antibody market, indicating a competitive landscape. Leading players include GenScript (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), among others. Their presence spans antibody development services, recombinant antibody engineering and production, antibody characterization and validation, and integrated discovery-to-production offerings for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and academic customers. GenScript, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Bio-Rad Laboratories are star players in the market, given their strong market share and product footprint. The coexistence of large, integrated life science companies and specialized antibody service providers creates opportunities for continued competition and consolidation, particularly as companies expand recombinant and AI-enabled discovery platforms, high-throughput screening, validation capabilities, and long-term outsourcing partnerships with biopharmaceutical customers.

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