Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Mike Tocheri, Senior Vice President and MD, National Bank Independent Network ("NBIN"), and members of their executive team, joined Kelsey Gunderson, Head of TMX Markets Products and Services and President, Equity Trading, TMX Group, to open the market and celebrate their 35th anniversary servicing Canadian Wealth Managers, and to mark the successful completion of their PGM Global acquisition.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSg-j7OUkkk

NBIN began as one of the first clearing services for independent advisors in Canada. Today, they are one of Canada's leading providers of custody, trade execution and brokerage solutions, all backed by the financial strength and ongoing support of National Bank of Canada.

Whether you are just starting out or have a well-established business, NBIN's goal is the same: to provide support and services that allow you to achieve your vision, your way. Ignite your entrepreneurial spirit, confident in the reliability and support of NBIN.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322704