Cascades Inc.: Cascades Announces the Retirement of Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer Allan Hogg in the Second Half of 2027

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascades inc. (TSX: CAS), announces that its Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Allan Hogg, will retire in the second half of 2027, following a distinguished 36-year career with the Company, including 16 years as Chief Financial Officer.

By announcing his intentions well in advance, Allan is enabling Cascades to carefully plan this important transition and undertake a rigorous process to identify the best candidate to succeed him.

Since joining Cascades in 1990, Allan has held several key leadership positions before being appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2010. Over the decades, he has guided Cascades through major phases of growth, investment, and transformation. He played a leading role in modernizing business processes, implementing SAP, transforming the finance function, and maintaining disciplined financial management.

"Allan has left a profound mark on Cascades. For 36 years, he has been there through the major milestones of our evolution, always bringing the same rigor, sound judgment, and commitment to moving the Company forward. Beyond his role as Chief Financial Officer, he has been a trusted partner in our growth initiatives, transformations, and ambitions. His contribution to Cascades has been immense," said Hugues Simon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades. "The fact that Allan is sharing his decision with us well in advance is characteristic of who he is. Once again, he is putting Cascades' interests first and giving us the time needed to prepare for his succession with the care that a transition of this importance deserves."

"After all these years at Cascades, this decision naturally marks an important milestone for me," added Allan Hogg. "I am extremely proud of the journey we have taken as a company and of the teams I have had the privilege to work with. We still have many months ahead of us, and I remain fully committed to Cascades, our priorities, and the success of this transition."

The process to identify Cascades' next Chief Financial Officer will begin immediately to ensure a structured and seamless transition.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs close to 9,000 talented people across a network of 60 operating facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.