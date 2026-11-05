Synexis: Colombia's Poultry Industry Is Growing; Layered Biosecurity Can Help Sustain that Growth

Synexis and Representaciones Guma collaborate to bring continuous indoor pathogen control to producers across Colombia.

OVERLAND PARK, KS AND BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Synexis, LLC, the leader in touchless, continuous pathogen control technology, announced a strategic collaboration with Representaciones Guma S.A.S., one of Colombia's most established providers of poultry incubation and production technologies. The collaboration will expand access to Synexis patented DHP technology across Colombia, adding continuous indoor pathogen control to the technologies Guma provides poultry producers throughout the country.

The collaboration comes as Colombia's poultry industry continues to expand. In 2025, the sector produced a record 3.17 million metric tons of poultry protein, growing 9.1% over the previous year, while the value of production reached COP 44.5 trillion. As the industry grows, protecting flock health, production performance, and the country's sanitary status is becoming increasingly important to producers and the broader poultry economy. [1] [2] [3]

Colombia's poultry industry plays a vital role in the country's food security, agricultural economy and growing opportunities for international trade. Protecting that progress requires a continued commitment to flock health, strong biosecurity practices and the adoption of innovative technologies that complement existing safeguards. Through its collaboration with Guma, Synexis aims to support Colombian poultry producers with DHP technology, providing an additional layer of continuous microbial reduction that works alongside established cleaning, disinfection and biosecurity protocols. Together, Guma and Synexis are committed to helping strengthen operational resilience, support healthier production environments and contribute to the long-term protection and growth of Colombia's poultry industry.[4]

Those challenges reinforce the importance of rigorous, multilayered biosecurity, but they also expose a fundamental challenge: pathogens don't operate on set cleaning schedules. While cleaning, disinfection, and established biosecurity protocols remain essential, microbial exposure can continue in the air and on surfaces between routine sanitation events, creating a persistent gap across hatcheries and poultry production facilities.

Operating continuously in occupied, indoor hatchery and poultry environments, Synexis patented DHP technology helps reduce microbial load in the air and on surfaces 24/7/365 without disrupting normal operations. Designed to work with existing sanitation and biosecurity protocols, DHP technology extends pathogen control between routine cleaning events rather than requiring producers to replace or disrupt established practices.

Research in commercial poultry environments demonstrates the potential impact. In a large-scale hatchery producing 1.2 million chicks per week, areas treated with DHP technology showed increased hatch of fertile eggs, lower early chick mortality, and significantly fewer Aspergillus-positive chicks. In a separate commercial broiler hatchery study, DHP technology demonstrated hatchability outcomes statistically equivalent to formaldehyde-only treatment, with no adverse effects on chick health. Together, the findings point to an opportunity for producers to strengthen biosecurity while supporting flock health and production performance. [5] [6]

For Representaciones Guma, this collaboration extends a history of introducing advanced poultry technologies to the Colombian market that dates back to 1961. The family-owned company specializes in poultry incubation and represents leading international manufacturers across incubation, ventilation, cooling, environmental control, and other production technologies. Guma also provides technical installation and maintenance services, giving producers local expertise throughout the implementation and operation of the technologies it represents.

Through its collaboration with Synexis, Guma is bringing patented, field-tested DHP technology to Colombian poultry producers, helping address microbial challenges continuously without shutting down production, vacating occupied spaces, adding another labor-intensive sanitation step, or waiting for the next scheduled cleaning cycle. DHP technology operates in the background 24/7/365, allowing established workflows, sanitation protocols, and production schedules to continue uninterrupted.

"Colombia's poultry industry is growing, investing, and becoming increasingly sophisticated, and layered biosecurity can help support that growth," said Federico Sanchez, Global Poultry Business Leader at Synexis. "Representaciones Guma has spent more than six decades helping Colombian producers adopt technologies that improve poultry production. By combining that experience with Synexis patented DHP technology, we're bringing producers a continuous approach to indoor pathogen control that works alongside the biosecurity practices they already depend on."

Georg Vollrath von Arnim, Owner of Guma, added, "For more than 60 years, Representaciones Guma has built its reputation by bringing proven technologies and technical expertise to Colombia's poultry industry. Synexis adds an important new capability to our portfolio - continuous indoor pathogen control that operates in occupied environments between routine sanitation events. We believe this technology can become an important component of modern biosecurity programs as Colombia's poultry industry continues to grow."

Under this collaboration, Representaciones Guma will introduce Synexis patented DHP technology to poultry producers throughout Colombia, supported by its longstanding customer relationships, technical expertise, and experience implementing advanced technologies across hatchery and poultry production environments.

[1] Official Industry Report (FENAVI) Federación Nacional de Avicultores de Colombia (FENAVI)

[2]International Industry Coverage (WATTPoultry) WATTPoultry.com Article on Colombia's 2025 Growth

[3] Animal Health and Safety Context WATTPoultry.com Article on Colombia's Export and Sanitary Strategy

[4] https://www.minagricultura.gov.co/el-ministerio/sala-de-p/noticias/minagricultura-y-el-ica-blindan-el-estatus-sanitario-de-la-avicultura-y-la-porcicultura-colombianas

[5] Evaluation of Dry Hydrogen Peroxide Application in a Single Stage Hatchery on Eggshell Microbial Loads and Efficacy When Compared to Formaldehyde. University of Georgia, Departments of Poultry Science and Population Health. Published December 2023.

[6] Effects of Using Dry Hydrogen Peroxide in a Commercial Hatchery on Hatchery Performance. Poultry Science Association, Meeting Abstract. 98(1):105. Published July 15, 2019.

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About Synexis

Since 2008, Synexis has been an industry leader delivering continuous pathogen control technology that is intentionally designed for occupied environments. Synexis makes customer environments healthier and safer with patented DHP technology - a continuous, proactive method for reducing surface-level and airborne pathogens.

Synexis patented devices have undergone rigorous testing by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and are certified to meet UL2998 for zero ozone emissions and can run 24/7 within occupied spaces. Synexis systems are regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency and state governments.

Synexis devices are produced in EPA-registered facilities and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations, appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. Peer-reviewed research and other resources can be found on www.synexis.com/guma.

About Representaciones Guma S.A.S.

Founded in 1961, Representaciones Guma S.A.S. has more than 60 years of experience serving Colombia's poultry industry. The company provides advanced incubation equipment, ventilation and cooling systems, control technologies, and technical installation and maintenance services to poultry producers throughout Colombia.

Representaciones Guma represents leading international technology manufacturers and has built its reputation on bringing reliable technologies, technical expertise, and comprehensive support to the Colombian market. https://reguma.co/.

Synexis Media Contacts:

Victoria Smith

Vice President of Global Marketing

vsmith@synexis.com

SOURCE: Synexis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/colombias-poultry-industry-is-growing-layered-biosecurity-can-help-sustain-that-growt-1247358