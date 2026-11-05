"Are You Included, or Do You Truly Belong?" Leadership Expert Marty Murphy Challenges the Cost of Conformity in New Book, 'Unmasked Leadership'

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / In a world where inclusion, authenticity, and employee engagement are more important than ever, executive coach and leadership expert Marty Murphy raises a more personal question: What does it cost to become the person everyone expects you to be instead of the person you are?

His new book, Unmasked Leadership: Why Playing It Safe Is Costing You More Than You Think, available today, examines the often-overlooked consequences of conformity in professional environments and personal lives. Drawing on more than four decades of business and leadership experience, Murphy challenges readers to consider whether being accepted by others necessarily means experiencing a genuine sense of belonging.

Throughout our lives, we learn to adapt to expectations, seek approval, avoid conflict, and protect our reputations. These behaviors can help us succeed, but over time, they can also become deeply ingrained habits that limit our confidence, creativity, relationships, and willingness to express ourselves. "We become so accustomed to meeting expectations that we may not even recognize how much of ourselves we are holding back," says Murphy. "There is a tremendous difference between fitting in and belonging."

Tacy M. Byham, Ph.D., CEO of DDI and coauthor of Your First Leadership Job, observes, "Leadership is deeply human, yet the pressures of work can teach us to protect the image of who we think a leader should be. Unmasked Leadership invites us to look more closely at those patterns and ask whether they are still serving us-or the people we lead."

Through personal experiences, executive coaching insights, and candid reflections on identity and leadership, Murphy explores how the pressure to conform affects individual well-being and organizational culture. Leaders who suppress their own perspectives and authentic selves may inadvertently create environments in which employees feel compelled to do the same, diminishing trust, collaboration, and the willingness to challenge conventional thinking. The journey towards authentic alignment is not easy-it takes courage and is ongoing.

Dr. Timothy King, author of Why Smart People Struggle, says, "Marty understands that self-awareness requires more than insight; it requires the courage to question the assumptions, defenses, and familiar patterns that have helped us succeed."

Murphy also distinguishes authenticity from unchecked self-expression. Being genuine requires self-awareness, sound judgment, and consideration for others.

Kerry Hatch, former president of American Express OPEN and Starwood Luxury Brands and author of Clarity and Candor, emphasizes the organizational implications: "Strategy can only take an organization as far as its people are willing and able to carry it. Unmasked Leadership asks executives to examine what their presence makes possible or impossible for everyone around them."

"The invitation is not to become someone else," Murphy says. "It is to let more of yourself be seen."

Unmasked Leadership: Why Playing It Safe Is Costing You More Than You Think is now available through major booksellers. For interviews, speaking engagements, and media inquiries, contact Marty Murphy at marty@excelerationpartners.com.

SOURCE: Marty Murphy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/%22are-you-included-or-do-you-truly-belong%22-leadership-expert-1247351