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WKN: 502391 | ISIN: US3453708600 | Ticker-Symbol: FMC1
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 18:06
11,110 Euro
-1,59 % -0,180
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11,02011,04518:41
11,02011,04518:41
ACCESS Newswire
05.11.2026 17:02 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Power Ford's F-150 Giving Campaign Raises $42,000 in First Month

Season of Giving supports The Hailey Madison Foundation with $1,000 for every new F-150 sold through December 31, 2026

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Power Ford raised $42,000 for The Hailey Madison Foundation in October, the first month of its Season of Giving campaign. Through December 31, 2026, the Albuquerque dealership will contribute $1,000 for every new Ford F-150 sold, connecting customers' vehicle purchases with support for children and families in New Mexico.

The contributions are funded by Power Ford. With the campaign continuing through year-end, each additional qualifying F-150 sale adds another $1,000 to the dealership's giving.

We care deeply about the children and families who call New Mexico home," said Rob Sneed, Managing Partner of Power Ford. "The Hailey Madison Foundation's mission is personal to me. Committing $1,000 for every new F-150 we sell gives us a practical way to support that mission and help children and families in need.

The foundation will pass 100% of Power Ford's campaign contributions to local charities without deducting administrative expenses. The arrangement keeps the dealership's contributions focused on charitable work in the communities it serves.

Rob and Danna Sneed founded The Hailey Madison Foundation in honor of Hailey Madison, the daughter of Matt and Kaylee Sneed. Its mission centers on helping children and families in New Mexico through practical assistance, prayer and personal support.

"Power Ford's generosity means so much to our family," said Kaylee Sneed, Hailey's mother. "We want to honor Hailey's legacy by showing up for people. These gifts will help children and families get the support they need."

The campaign began October 1 and continues through December 31, 2026. Customers considering a new Ford F-150 can explore Power Ford's inventory at MyFordDealer.com or visit the dealership at 1101 Montaño Road NE in Albuquerque, NM.

More information about The Hailey Madison Foundation and its mission is available at HaileyMadison.org.

About Power Ford

Power Ford is New Mexico's No. 1 selling Ford dealer for 2025, according to Ford Motor Company's sales rankings. Based in Albuquerque, the dealership serves drivers and businesses across the state with new Ford vehicles, quality pre-owned inventory, financing, and Ford-certified service and parts support. Through transparent communication, personalized care, and respect for customers' time, Power Ford delivers on its brand promise: Better Deal. Better Experience. Learn more at MyFordDealer.com.

About The Hailey Madison Foundation

Founded by Rob and Danna Sneed in honor of Hailey Madison, The Hailey Madison Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving children and families across New Mexico through practical assistance, prayer and personal connection. The Foundation honors Hailey's memory by meeting real needs and helping families feel supported and connected. Learn more at HaileyMadison.org. Learn more at HaileyMadison.org.

**********

Media contact

Vanessa Baca
Power Ford
vbaca@myforddealer.com
505-449-1241

SOURCE: Power Ford



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/power-fords-f-150-giving-campaign-raises-42-000-in-first-month-1247129

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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