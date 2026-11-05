Belitsoft Launches Competency Center for Software Project Rescue, Assembling a Rescue Team Within 24 Hours

A rescue team on board within 24 hours, free project audit, and no payment for services beyond the agreed timeline.

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Belitsoft , a custom software development company with 22 years of experience and 250+ software developers, today announced the Competency Center for Software Project Rescue, a dedicated in-house unit for founders and enterprises whose current or previous vendor delivers poor results or cannot deliver the project at all.

The Competency Center replaces stalled custom software vendors, takes on existing codebases, stabilizes failing enterprise software and rebuilds poorly built platforms. It has experts in graphic design, UX, UI, backend, frontend, cloud, DevOps, QA and release management, plus consulting experts on staff, not just programmers.

Belitsoft has outlined the reasons why clients from the USA, UK and Europe ask for help: missed deadlines and stagnant projects, bug-ridden and unstable code, loss of confidence in the current agency, several vendors who did not deliver on their promises, unexpected developer departures, poorly performing offshore vendors. The number of requests with AI-generated prototypes is growing, and the problems are usually the same from project to project: a lot of duplication, hardcoded shortcuts that make the app look like it works, almost no tests, and security vulnerabilities.

The Center's approach does not come down to starting from scratch. "Very often some of the core logic is perfectly usable, and there is no reason for our clients to waste their developer resources rebuilding something that already works," said Dmitry Baraishuk, Chief Technology Officer and Partner at Belitsoft.

There are three phases to every rescue: a deep assessment that produces a detailed spreadsheet of what needs to be fixed first, fast initial fixes when the product is already live, typically SaaS and e-commerce systems with high SLAs, and a deep tech audit that charts the entire system and ranks each issue by priority. In the case of a legacy framework migration, the report turns into a detailed migration roadmap with component-by-component analysis.

Key features:

Team on board within 24 hours. To come in and save a project that another vendor messed up, Belitsoft puts a team together within 24 hours, even on a holiday or weekend, so first corrections land within a short time frame.

To come in and save a project that another vendor messed up, Belitsoft puts a team together within 24 hours, even on a holiday or weekend, so first corrections land within a short time frame. Free project audit. The first engagement is a 2-day initial audit. It includes code review and stress testing of the initial build, a list of flaws and incomplete work, and a project rescue plan that outlines which fixes should be implemented first. The client sees all the options with their benefits and timelines and can make the final call fast.

The first engagement is a 2-day initial audit. It includes code review and stress testing of the initial build, a list of flaws and incomplete work, and a project rescue plan that outlines which fixes should be implemented first. The client sees all the options with their benefits and timelines and can make the final call fast. Fixed-weeks service agreement. The agreement states the time frame in weeks and the client is not responsible for paying for services outside of that window. Clients not comfortable after the first two weeks can terminate the contract.

The agreement states the time frame in weeks and the client is not responsible for paying for services outside of that window. Clients not comfortable after the first two weeks can terminate the contract. Source code and IP retrieval. If the company that built the software left no documentation, Belitsoft reaches out to the previous agencies to retrieve the client's intellectual property and source code.

If the company that built the software left no documentation, Belitsoft reaches out to the previous agencies to retrieve the client's intellectual property and source code. Salvage, stabilize, launch. The team salvages as much of the existing code as possible, fixes the bugs and all the security issues, pays off technical debt, refactors and stabilizes the system for a public launch or re-launch, and fills feature requests, even the ones clients were told weren't possible. The service includes the same technology the client already uses, just better code.

"Our clients are on a very tight schedule, especially when they are fundraising and actively demoing the project to investors. We not only deliver on time but are also ready to re-prioritize or turn the dial to 11 and put in extra time if the scope changes, while critical dates stay in place. If you have projects that are crashing and burning, we can save them at the last minute, totally turn them around and get them across the finish line," Baraishuk said.

One recent result from the Center's team: a London digital media company whose websites were down almost all the time. Belitsoft rescued the server, cut failed requests to 2% or less, and blocked 10.4M bot requests a month before they ever hit the server.

Availability. The Competency Center for Software Project Rescue is available now to companies in the USA, UK and Europe. Engagements start with the free initial audit; Belitsoft responds to requests within 1 business day at belitsoft.com/software-project-rescue-services

About Belitsoft

Belitsoft (a Noventiq company) is a custom software development company founded in 2004 with 250+ software developers, 51% of them senior, and 450+ large and medium projects delivered for global enterprises and small businesses in IT, healthcare, financial services, education, marketing, business services, manufacturing, automotive, real estate and logistics. Half of its clients partner with the company for 5+ years, and it holds a 4.9/5 rating on Gartner and G2. Belitsoft has offices in Alexandria, VA, London and Warsaw. belitsoft.com | LinkedIn

Contact:

Dmitry Baraishuk

Chief Technology Officer / Partner

info@belitsoft.com

+1 (917) 410-57-57

700 N Fairfax St Ste 614, Alexandria, VA, 22314 - 2040, United States

SOURCE: Belitsoft

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/belitsoft-launches-competency-center-for-software-project-rescue-1247357