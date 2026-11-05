Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - The AAMI Foundation today announced it has received a $50,000 contribution from DuPont to help expand the Dr. Michael Scholla Packaging Engineering Scholarship fund.

The Scholarship, created by the AAMI Foundation in partnership with DuPont Tyvek Healthcare Packaging and Beacon Converters, Inc., is a $3,000 annual award that supports undergraduate and graduate students studying medical and pharmaceutical packaging.

DuPont's $50,000 contribution will significantly expand the AAMI Foundation's efforts to positively impact more students through the support of the Scholarship fund. The company's financial support will help the Foundation expand its student outreach programs and support the next generation of medical device packaging professionals and industry leaders by connecting students with the AAMI community, DuPont researchers and other industry leaders.

According to Ralph Basile of the AAMI Foundation, "We are delighted and excited at the opportunity to work with DuPont, to build on the foundation of the Dr. Michael Scholla Packaging Engineering Scholarship Fund to not only increase dramatically the number of scholarships yearly, but also to grow awareness, engagement, and enthusiasm for the next generation in healthcare packaging and its importance in the delivery of patient care."

"The DuPont Tyvek Healthcare Packaging team is deeply committed to sustainability and to solving challenges together with collaborators across the industry," said Lesley Aulick, global business director, DuPont Tyvek Roll Goods. "Continuing education is essential to that commitment. By supporting the Dr. Michael Scholla Packaging Engineering Scholarship, we are helping the next generation of packaging professionals gain the knowledge, connections, and opportunities they need to keep advancing safe, sustainable healthcare packaging."

The Dr. Michael Scholla Packaging Engineering Scholarship Fund honors Michael "Mike" H. Scholla, PhD, an Emeritus Medical Packaging Fellow at DuPont Medical Packaging and a widely respected leader in the sterile medical packaging community. The scholarship is awarded annually.

The deadline to apply for the 2027 Scholla Scholarship is January 15, 2027. For additional information on the Scholarship fund, please contact awards@aami.org.

The AAMI Foundation supports researchers, students, health care technology and sterility assurance professionals through grants, scholarships and honors recognitions. Our vision is to help improve patient safety by supporting the advancement of safe and effective medical technology. Learn more about the programs and how to support the Foundation below.

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