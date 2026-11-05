

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (ADANIPORTS) on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire a 100% stake in Netherlands-based Evos B.V., Europe's second-largest independent liquid storage operator, in an all-cash transaction valued at an enterprise value of €2.56 billion.



The acquisition will give Adani Ports a significant foothold in Europe and expand its global network to 28 ports and terminals across 10 countries.



The transaction values Evos at an equity consideration of €1.184 billion, subject to closing adjustments, and implies an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 11.7 times its 2025 earnings.



The deal will be funded through debt and remains subject to regulatory approvals and works council consultation. Completion is expected within 15 months.



Evos operates eight port-based terminals across seven ports in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Malta, with a combined storage capacity of 6.3 million cubic meters. The company handled 37 million metric tons of throughput in calendar year 2025, generating revenue of €392 million and EBITDA of €219 million, representing a margin of 56%.



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