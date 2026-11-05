More than 18,000 in-force Acts and instruments are now searchable alongside technical standards in one platform

Accuris today announced that more than 18,000 in-force Australian Commonwealth Acts, legislative instruments and notifiable instruments are now available in Engineering Workbench (EWB). Engineering teams that design, manufacture, operate or supply products in Australia can search legislation and technical standards together, receive alerts when tracked content changes and link legislative provisions directly to design decisions.

The content comes from the Federal Register of Legislation. Australia joins the United States, Canada and the European Union in Accuris regulatory coverage.

The challenge of fragmented regulatory research

Engineering teams often retrieve legislation from government websites, consult technical standards in a separate platform and track updates manually across jurisdictions. This fragmented process increases the risk of missed changes, slows interpretation and makes it harder to show how a legal requirement informed a design decision during an audit.

Engineering Workbench brings legislation and standards into one searchable environment so teams can review requirements, monitor changes and preserve the source behind a compliance decision.

What engineering teams can do

Find the right requirement quickly. Semantic search covers standards and legislation in one query. Smart Search highlights relevant provisions, while Dynamic Links make referenced standards easier to review in context.

Semantic search covers standards and legislation in one query. Smart Search highlights relevant provisions, while Dynamic Links make referenced standards easier to review in context. Stay current on regulatory changes. Subscription Updates notify users when tracked content changes, and Smart Compare summarizes the differences between versions.

Subscription Updates notify users when tracked content changes, and Smart Compare summarizes the differences between versions. Connect compliance decisions to their sources. Section-level links connect legislative provisions to design decisions, while annotations capture the team's interpretation in context.

Engineering teams using Engineering Workbench spend 30% less time finding knowledge, according to a 2025 Total Economic Impact study conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by Accuris.

"Engineering decisions depend on both technical standards and the legislation that governs how products are designed, manufactured and operated," said Claude Pumilia, Chairman and CEO of Accuris. "Adding Australian Commonwealth legislation to Engineering Workbench gives customers one place to find those requirements, monitor changes and retain the source behind each compliance decision."

"Engineers and standards professionals in Australia work with a complex and changing body of legislation, and getting it wrong costs time, money and trust," said Melanie Armstrong, senior sales director for APAC at Accuris. "With Australian Commonwealth legislation now available in Engineering Workbench, users can search requirements, receive alerts, compare versions and connect provisions to design decisions in a single platform."

Coverage across nine areas

The collection covers in-force Commonwealth legislation across nine portfolio areas relevant to engineering and industry:

Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry

Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water

Defence

Employment and Workplace Relations

Foreign Affairs and Trade

Health, Disability and Ageing

Home Affairs, including Air Transport

Industry, Science and Resources

Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts

Australia is the fourth regulatory jurisdiction in Engineering Workbench. Users can search legislation and standards in one query, compare versions, track changes and link a provision to the design decision it informed.

Availability

Australian Commonwealth legislation is available now in Engineering Workbench. Alerts, Smart Search within legislation and Change Impact Analysis are available with Engineering Workbench Pro. To learn more or book a demo, visit accuristech.com/standards-regulation/ or contact your Accuris account manager.

About Accuris

Accuris provides Engineering and Supply Chain Intelligence solutions that help technical teams make better decisions, manage risk, maintain compliance and accelerate innovation. Through connected data, technology and authoritative content partnerships, Accuris integrates trusted knowledge into critical engineering and supply-chain workflows. Learn more at accuristech.com.

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