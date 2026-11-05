Tovi plans to introduce AI-powered music creation in early 2027, allowing children to create original music through interactive, screen-free play.

Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Tovi, a screen-free, voice-interactive plush toy for children ages 3 to 10, has announced plans to introduce AI-powered music creation in early 2027. The upcoming feature will allow children to turn their ideas into original music through conversation and play, expanding the toy's existing collection of personalized stories, games, riddles, and knowledge-building activities.

Tovi Announces AI-Powered Music Creation for Its Interactive Toy in Early 2027

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The planned update will also introduce access to popular songs through a third-party streaming service. While music streaming will provide another entertainment option, AI-powered music creation is the central addition, giving children an opportunity to participate in making original musical content rather than simply listening to existing songs.

Available through HeyTovi.com, Tovi combines conversational artificial intelligence with a plush toy format designed to encourage imagination, curiosity, and interactive play without requiring a screen during normal use.

AI-Powered Music Creation Expands Interactive Play

Planned for early 2027, Tovi's music creation feature is designed to let children contribute their own ideas and explore music through conversation. The feature will introduce a new creative activity within the toy's existing voice-interactive experience, allowing musical expression to become part of everyday play.

The addition builds on Tovi's approach to interactive entertainment, where children can shape conversations and participate in activities instead of passively consuming content. Its existing features include personalized storytelling, interactive games, riddles, and questions that encourage children to explore subjects and follow their curiosity.

By introducing original music creation, Tovi plans to extend these interactions into another creative format. Children will have an opportunity to experiment with their ideas and participate in developing musical experiences through voice-based interaction.

The accompanying access to popular songs through a third-party streaming service will complement the feature. Together, the planned additions will expand the music-related activities available within the Tovi experience while maintaining its focus on conversational, screen-free play.

Building on Tovi's Existing Conversational Experience

The upcoming music feature will complement Tovi's existing voice-based activities, which are designed for children ages 3 to 10. Through conversational interaction, children can request personalized stories, play games, solve riddles, and ask questions about topics that interest them.

The toy uses age-adapted responses and conversational safeguards intended to keep interactions appropriate for its intended audience. According to Tovi, thousands of conversation scenarios and interaction flows have been tested to evaluate how the system responds to different requests, declines unsuitable content, and redirects personal concerns toward parents or trusted adults.

These safeguards are part of the product's existing conversational framework and provide context for the planned expansion into AI-powered creative activities.

Parental Controls Remain Part of the Experience

Tovi's companion parent app provides caregivers with tools to personalize the toy's settings, including the child's age and interests. Parents can also review text conversation transcripts and delete conversation history through the app.

The product is designed to operate without requiring a smartphone or tablet beside the child during normal play. An adult completes the initial setup through the companion app and connects the toy to Wi-Fi, after which children can interact with Tovi through voice-based conversations.

Tovi's existing conversational experience includes unlimited stories, games, riddles, and questions without a monthly subscription or required additional content purchases.

Tovi also states that its platform complies with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). Raw voice recordings are not permanently stored during normal operation, while text conversation history can be managed through the parent app.

As the company prepares for the early 2027 music creation launch, these existing features will remain part of the broader product experience.

Tovi Announces AI-Powered Music Creation for Its Interactive Toy in Early 2027

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Tovi Receives Best Interactive Toy Recognition for 2026

Tovi was named Best Interactive Toy in the United States for 2026 by Best of Best Review. The recognition highlights the product's approach to combining screen-free conversational interaction, personalized stories, games, music, and discovery for children ages 3 to 10.

The recognition adds to the product's existing positioning as an interactive plush toy that combines voice-based engagement with age-adapted responses and parental oversight. Tovi has no camera, and its companion app allows caregivers to personalize settings, review text conversation transcripts, and delete conversation history.

The upcoming AI-powered music creation feature represents a planned expansion of this interactive experience, adding an opportunity for children to participate in creating original musical content alongside Tovi's existing storytelling and educational activities.

About Tovi

Tovi is a screen-free, voice-interactive plush toy designed for children ages 3 to 10. Its conversational experience includes personalized storytelling, interactive games, riddles, music, and educational discovery. The product features a camera-free design, age-adapted responses, conversational safeguards, and a companion parent app that allows caregivers to personalize settings and manage conversation history. Tovi offers unlimited conversational play without a monthly subscription or required additional content purchases. Learn more through the official website, follow the company on Facebook and Instagram, or contact nicole@heytovi.com for business inquiries.

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