Florida-based remote staffing agency connects US companies with vetted remote professionals from Latin America and worldwide at rates starting from $7 per hour all-in.

St. Petersburg, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Virtustant has completed more than 2,000 placements with over 1,000 US companies since launching in 2021, building a remote staffing agency around a model that charges clients zero placement fees. The agency connects US companies with bilingual virtual assistants, bookkeepers, marketing specialists, software developers, and other remote professionals across 18 Latin American countries plus South Africa and the Philippines.

Virtustant Passes 2,000 Placements as Zero-Placement-Fee Remote Staffing Model Gains Traction with US Companies

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The company was founded by Erik Reid and Kevin Wright, brothers-in-law based in St. Petersburg, Florida. Reid, a financial analyst who also ran his own eCommerce business, and Wright, who had built an international education business, set out to build the remote staffing agency they would want to hire from.

"Virtustant was founded on a simple belief: great talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not," said Kevin Wright, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Virtustant. "Our professionals work remotely from wherever they are based, and there are no fees for candidates to apply or join our talent pool."

The Virtustant zero placement fee model works differently from traditional staffing. Clients pay a single all-in hourly rate starting at $7 per hour, with contracts, payroll and the paperwork included and zero placement or setup fees. Billing is one weekly invoice per placement, month-to-month.

In Virtustant's H1 2026 placement data (441 placement starts, January to June 2026), median client-side rates by role ranged from $9.00 per hour for dispatchers to $12.41 per hour for SDR/BDR roles, as published in the H1 2026 rate report.

Only the top 1% of applicants make it through Virtustant's vetting funnel: of every 100 applicants, 22 pass the recruiter screen, 9 pass cognitive (IQ), skills and English testing, 3 reach a live interview, and 1 is hired. Clients receive a shortlist of 3 to 5 vetted candidates within 48 hours of their first call, and a hire can start in 72 hours.

Every placement carries a lifetime replacement guarantee with no time cap. The guarantee has no 90-day limit or expiration window.

Virtustant staffs virtual assistants, executive assistants, customer service representatives, sales development reps, bookkeepers, marketers, designers, and developers. Bilingual virtual assistants who can handle client-facing calls and emails are a common request, given the English proficiency required for client-facing roles.

Virtustant handles contracts, payroll, onboarding, and the paperwork for the professionals it places, so US companies do not have to manage the paperwork themselves. Professionals work remotely for clients as integrated team members.

The company operates from its headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida, with recruiting operations based in Argentina.

Virtustant ranked No. 661 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, with 517% three-year growth.

Additional information is available at virtustant.com/about-us.

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