

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) surged 9% on Thursday after the communications equipment and services provider raised its full-year 2026 revenue and earnings outlook, despite reporting a decline in third-quarter profit amid higher operating costs. Revenue grew 12%, supported by double-digit growth in both business segments.



The stock is trading at $544.02, up $47.03 or 9.46%, on the NYSE. It opened at $501.90 after closing the previous session at $496.99. The stock has traded between $359.36 and $548.28 over the past 52 weeks.



Third-quarter net earnings attributable to the company fell to $512 million, or $3.06 per share, from $562 million, or $3.33 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings, however, rose to $785 million, or $4.69 per share, from $686 million, or $4.06 per share.



Revenue increased to $3.376 billion from $3.009 billion.



For 2026, Motorola Solutions now expects revenue of approximately $13.05 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $17.94 to $17.99. For the fourth quarter, it projects revenue growth of about 13% and adjusted earnings of $5.47 to $5.52.



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