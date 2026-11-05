Oraku turns photos, text prompts and trending templates into videos quickly, using top AI video models at a price built for everyday creators.

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - JoyoLabs, Inc. today announced the launch of Oraku, an AI video generator that turns a photo, a short text prompt or a ready-made template into a video in well under a minute. Oraku is built for anyone who wants to create video, from people sharing clips with friends to creators and small businesses producing content for social media.

JoyoLabs Launches Oraku, a Fast and Affordable AI Video Platform for Everyone



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Oraku keeps video creation simple. Users upload a photo, describe a scene in their own words or pick a template, and Oraku does the rest. There is no filming, editing software or technical knowledge involved. A pet photo can become a playful clip, and a one-sentence idea can become an original scene. Users can start with Oraku's AI image-to-video generator or create from text alone.

Under the hood, Oraku runs on leading video generation models, including H3 Max and Seedance 2.5. As stronger models are released, Oraku adds them, so users always create with current technology rather than last year's.

Oraku is also one of the most affordable ways to make AI video. Every generation shows its credit cost before it starts, and credits are returned automatically if a generation fails.

The platform is updated constantly. The Oraku team ships product improvements continuously and adds new templates every week based on what is trending, so users can join a trend while it is still popular.

"AI video shouldn't be expensive, slow or complicated," said Cihat Imamoglu, Founder and CEO of JoyoLabs. "With Oraku, anyone can use the best AI models in a simple app, get a video in well under a minute and pay a price that makes it easy to keep creating."

Oraku launches with a focus on short, shareable videos. JoyoLabs plans to expand the platform to more formats and use cases over time.

Oraku is available now at oraku.com.

About JoyoLabs

JoyoLabs, Inc. is a consumer AI company and the maker of Oraku, a fast and affordable AI video generator that turns photos, text prompts and templates into videos using leading AI models. Oraku is designed for everyday users, creators and small businesses. Learn more at oraku.com.

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