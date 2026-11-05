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WKN: A0LD78 | ISIN: FR0004175842 | Ticker-Symbol: 6W3
Stuttgart
05.11.26 | 17:32
77,50 Euro
+0,65 % +0,50
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SELECTIRENTE SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SELECTIRENTE SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,0079,5017:59
Actusnews Wire
05.11.2026 17:53 Uhr
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SELECTIRENTE: Selectirente - Number of shares and voting rights as of October 31, 2026

Information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares

(Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)

DateTotal number of sharesTotal number of voting rights
Theoretical(1)Exercisable(2)
31 October 20264 172 9384 172 938
4 160 922
  1. Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including shares deprived of voting rights (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation).
  2. Exercisable voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights that may be exercised in a shareholder vote. They are calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, less shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

Contacts

Audrey MILLERET - CFO, Selectirente Gestion - +33 (0)1 69 87 02 00 - audrey.milleret@selectirente.com

Claire HILBERT - SHAN Communications Agency - +33 (0)6 15 80 91 30 - claire.hilbert@shan.fr

About Selectirente

Selectirente is one of the few listed real estate companies in Europe specializing in high-street retail properties. A listed real estate investment company (SIIC) on Euronext Paris, it is managed by SELECTIRENTE GESTION, which in turn relies on the expertise and capabilities of Tikehau Investment Management, the asset management company of the Tikehau Capital Group.

With a diversified, high-quality real estate portfolio valued at €583 million, Selectirente has implemented a dual growth strategy aimed at expanding and enhancing the value of its city-center retail portfolio in Paris and in Europe's most dynamic major metropolitan areas. Backed by a strong track record and solid fundamentals, Selectirente is a committed and opportunistic real estate company pursuing a rigorous and selective disposal policy focused on value creation.

Listing market: Euronext Paris Compartment B (SELER)- ISIN: FR0004175842

More informations: www.selectirente.com

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