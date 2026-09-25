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WKN: A0LD78 | ISIN: FR0004175842 | Ticker-Symbol: 6W3
Stuttgart
25.09.26 | 18:47
85,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SELECTIRENTE SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SELECTIRENTE SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,5087,5019:12
Actusnews Wire
25.09.2026 17:53 Uhr
164 Leser
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SELECTIRENTE once again confirms the quality of its financial and sustainability communication

SELECTIRENTE, the listed property company specializing in high-street retail real estate, has once again been awarded by EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) and has maintained the standards achieved in 2025.

For the fifth consecutive year, SELECTIRENTE has received an EPRA BPR Gold Award. This distinction highlights the quality of the Company's financial reporting and its compliance with EPRA's recommendations for financial communication, which promote a high level of transparency, reliability and comparability of the information disclosed. Among the 163 companies evaluated this year by EPRA, 91 received this Gold-level distinction.

For the second consecutive year, the Company has also received the EPRA sBPR Silver Award for its sustainability reporting. This distinction reflects the Company's strong alignment with the sBPR framework, which is based on the assessment of 28 environmental, social, and governance performance indicators. This award confirms the positive sustainability trajectory undertaken by the Company.

"These new awards granted by EPRA demonstrate our teams' ability to meet the highest standards of transparency, clarity, and monitoring of financial and sustainability information. SELECTIRENTE remains fully committed to upholding its commitments towards all its stakeholders." - Jean-Marc PETER, Chairman of SELECTIRENTE GESTION

Financial calendar

  • 4 November 2026 (before market open): Q3 2026 revenue and business update

Contacts

Audrey MILLERET - CFO, Selectirente Gestion - +33 (0)1 85 29 03 10 - audrey.milleret@selectirente.com

Claire HILBERT - SHAN Communications Agency - +33 (0)6 15 80 91 30 - claire.hilbert@shan.fr

About SELECTIRENTE

Selectirente is one of the few listed real estate companies in Europe specializing in high-street retail properties. A listed real estate investment company (SIIC) on Euronext Paris, it is managed by SELECTIRENTE GESTION, which in turn relies on the expertise and capabilities of Tikehau Investment Management, the asset management company of the Tikehau Capital Group.

With a diversified, high-quality real estate portfolio valued at €583 million, Selectirente has implemented a dual growth strategy aimed at expanding and enhancing the value of its city-center retail portfolio in Paris and in Europe's most dynamic major metropolitan areas. Backed by a strong track record and solid fundamentals, Selectirente is a committed and opportunistic real estate company pursuing a rigorous and selective disposal policy focused on value creation.

Listing market: Euronext Paris Compartment B (SELER) - ISIN: FR0004175842

More information: www.selectirente.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100434-2509_selectirente_press-release_epra-awards-epra.pdf

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