Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Aktie im Fokus: Die nächste Meldung könnte der Trigger sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LD78 | ISIN: FR0004175842 | Ticker-Symbol: 6W3
Stuttgart
23.07.26 | 17:33
82,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SELECTIRENTE SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SELECTIRENTE SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,5084,5017:58
Actusnews Wire
23.07.2026 17:53 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SELECTIRENTE: Selectirente - 2026 Half-Year Results

Selectirente confirms the resilience of its business model
in H1 2026

Key figures

  • Financial occupancy rate: 95.9% in Q2 2026, bringing LTM average to 95.7%, up 100 bps vs. 2025
  • Dynamic leasing activity with 31 re-lettings and renewals since the beginning of 2026
  • Rents stable on a like-for-like basis (-0.2% vs. H1 2025)
  • Investments: total of €13.7m, of which €5.8m signed as of 30 June 2026 and €7.9m of committed investments
  • Disposals: total of €5.8m, including €0.8m completed as of 30 June 2026 and €5.0m under preliminary sale agreements
  • IFRS net result: €10.1m, or €2.42/share (vs. €18.6m as of 30 June 2025)
  • EPRA earnings (Recurring net result): €9.5m, or €2.29/share, up 4%
  • EPRA NTA NAV: stable at €88.57/share (-0.3% vs. H1 2025)
  • EPRA LTV: 35.5% (vs. 34.8% in H1 2025)
"In H1 2026, Selectirente continued to execute its strategy with discipline, combining solid rental performance and selective investments. In a more volatile environment, the quality of our locations and the granularity of our portfolio confirm the strength of our business model and our ability to create long-term value."
Jean-Marc PETER, Chairman of SELECTIRENTE Gestion

* * *

H1 2026 results presentation

An audio webcast will be held on 24 July 2026 at 9:00am CEST. To watch the presentation,
please connect via the following link.

A recording of the presentation will be available on Selectirente's website.

* * *

Selectirente's Supervisory Board, which met on 23 July 2026, reviewed the French GAAP and IFRS financial statements for the half-year ended 30 June 2026. Audit procedures are currently in progress, and the report will be issued upon their completion.

Market environment and fundamentals of Selectirente

Despite a volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop in the first half of 2026, city-center retail real estate remained resilient. This segment, which is attracting growing investor interest, accounts for almost all of Selectirente's portfolio.

The Company benefits from fundamentals that continue to underpin the resilience of its business model:

  • Locations quality: 64% of assets located in inner Paris, 9% in the Paris region and 26% in
    France's regional metropolitan areas
  • Portfolio granularity: 403 assets, 522 leases and strong sector diversification among tenant-retailers
  • Well-controlled financial structure: EPRA LTV of 35.5% as of end-June 2026 and average cost of debt of 2.6%

Operating activity

In H1 2026, the Company maintained selective investment momentum, with €5.8m of acquisitions completed, covering eight city-center retail assets in Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux and Rueil-Malmaison, and €7.9m of committed investments as of the date of this press release.

At the same time, Selectirente continued its targeted disposals, with two assets sold for €0.8m, generating a capital gain of €0.5m (€0.11/share). In addition, €5.0m of assets are currently under preliminary sale agreements.

Rents on a like-for-like basis were stable (-0.2%) in H1 2026 vs. H1 2025. Gross rental income amounted to €15.4m, up 2% compared vs. H1 2025, notably supported by the acquisitions made in 2025 and H1 2026.

Lastly, the average financial occupancy rate remained high at 95.7% over the last 12 months, vs. 94.7% in 2025. In Q2 2026, this financial occupancy rate reached 95.9%, vs. 95.7% in Q1 2026, mainly due to dynamic and rigorous rental management.

Financial performance

IFRS net result amounted to €10.1m, or €2.42/share, vs. €18.6m in H1 2025, which notably included:

  • the contribution of a €6.6m capital gain (€1.60/share) generated by disposals carried out
    in H1 2025
  • the positive €1.5m impact resulting from the revaluation of the stake in the Belgian listed company Vastned, which was fully sold in December 2025.

Recurring EPRA earnings came to €9.5m, or €2.29/share, and net recurring cash flow to €10.1m, or €2.42/share, up respectively +4% and +5%, primarily driven by higher rents and lower net property expenses.

Summary of EPRA performance indicators

EPRA KPI30/06/202631/12/202530/06/2025
in millions €/sharein millions €/sharein millions €/share
EPRA Earnings 9,52,2918,64,479,22,20
EPRA NRV 413,799,39422,2101,43413,099,22
EPRA NTA 368,688,57378,090,80369,788,82
EPRA NDV 370,489,00385,492,60377,490,67
Vacancy rate 3,0%3,1%2,9%
EPRA LTV 35,5%33,3%34,8%

EPRA NTA NAV per share stood at €88.57 as of 30 June 2026, down -0.3% compared with end-June 2025.

Portfolio valuation

Selectirente's revalued portfolio stood at €583m[1] as of 30 June 2026 excluding transfer duties, compared with €577m[2] excluding transfer duties at end-2025.

As of 30 June 2026, given the quality of its locations, the Company's directly held Real Estate portfolio continued to increase in value. As a result, appraisal values were up 0.2% on a like-for-like basis in
H1 2026. In details:

  • City-center shops (more than 85% of the portfolio): +0.3% on a like-for-like basis
  • Offices (nearly 15% of the portfolio): stable

As of the end of June 2026, the average yield resulting from these appraisals (including transfer duties) on the overall portfolio stood at 5.3%.

The value of Selectirente's direct real estate portfolio, comprising 403 assets with a total surface area of more than 92,000 sqm and 522 leases, stood at €574m (excluding transfer duties) as of end-June 2026. Mainly consisting of city-center retail assets in Paris and the Paris region, this portfolio breaks down as follows (see pdf attached)

Financial structure

Selectirente retains a solid and prudent financial structure, characterized by:

  • EPRA LTV: 35.5%
  • Average cost of debt: 2.6%
  • Average maturity: 2.6 years, debt 100% hedged until the corporate debt matures in 2027 (excluding amortizing debt)
  • Cash and undrawn bank financing: €43.6m

As of 30 June 2026, Selectirente's bank financing amounted to €221m under IFRS (vs. €201m at 30 June 2025).

Annual General Meeting of 28 May 2026

All the resolutions presented at the Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2026 were approved by shareholders, and the €4.20 per share dividend in respect of the 2025 financial year
(+2.4% vs. 2024) was paid on 10 June 2026.

Post closing events

As of the date of this press release, the Company has committed €7.9m[3] of additional acquisitions, bringing total completed and committed investments to €13.7m (including fees) since the beginning of the year, with an average initial yield of close to 6.2%. The Company is also committed to the sale of assets under a preliminary sale agreement for €5.0m[4].

Outlook

Selectirente intends to take advantage of the current Real Estate cycle to accelerate its growth and strengthen its recurring profitability.

In this context, the Company aims to deploy its capital selectively yet proactively, with a focus on high-quality city-center convenience retail assets, while also considering larger portfolio acquisitions where relevant.

Selectirente also plans to expand its geographical diversification into selected major European cities, with the ambition of scaling up while preserving the discipline, granularity and asset quality that underpin its business model.

Financial calendar

  • 22 September 2026: H1 2026 financial report
  • 4 November 2026: Q3 2026 revenue and business activity

Contacts

Audrey MILLERET - CFO, Selectirente Gestion - +33 (0)1 85 29 03 10 - audrey.milleret@selectirente.com

Claire HILBERT - SHAN communications agency - +33 (0)6 15 80 91 30 - claire.hilbert@shan.fr

About Selectirente
Selectirente is one of the few listed REIT in Europe specializing in local commercial Real Estate. A Real Estate company (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, managed by SELECTIRENTE GESTION, manager and general partner, which in turn relies on the know-how and expertise of Tikehau Investment Management, Tikehau Capital's Asset Management company.
With a diversified, high-quality real estate portfolio of €583m, Selectirente has implemented a dual growth strategy focused on the development and value enhancement of its city-center retail portfolio in Paris and in the most dynamic major European cities. With its track record and solid fundamentals, Selectirente is a committed and opportunistic real estate company that pursues a rigorous and selective disposal policy oriented towards creation.
Listed on: Euronext Paris Compartment B (SELER) - ISIN: FR0004175842
More information: www.selectirente.com

Appendix

  • IFRS financial statements as of 30 June 2026 (subject to a limited review by the auditors)
    • IFRS statement of financial position
Assets (in thousands of €)30 June 2026 31 December 2025
Investment properties573 345565 876
Intangible assets11
Portfolio securities8 7348 998
Other non-current assets1 1151 068
Deferred tax assets188182
Non-current assets583 383576 124
Trade receivables and related accounts13 02910 956
Tax and other receivables1 5891 367
Cash and cash equivalents 13 64930 870
Fair value of interest rate hedging instruments - share at less than a year1 8241 859
Non-current assets held for sale5701 912
Current assets30 66246 963
TOTAL ASSETS614 045623 087
Liabilities (in thousands of €)30 June 2026 31 December 2025
Share capital66 76766 767
Premiums 202 728202 696
Reserves 89 12681 406
Other items of comprehensive income1 7611 765
Net result 10 05826 928
Equity370 440379 562
Borrowings - portion at more than one year116 748218 243
Deferred tax liabilities397398
Security deposits7 4767 300
Provisions - portion at more than one year100720
Non-current liabilities124 721226 662
Borrowings - portion at less than one year 104 0513 883
Fair value of financial instruments 63
Trade and other payables13 79911 445
Current tax and social security payables 1 034942
Current liabilities118 88416 864
Total liabilities243 605243 525
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES614 045623 087
    • IFRS statement of comprehensive income
(in thousands of €)30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Variation %
Gross rental income15 43815 170+2%
Rebilled rental expenses2 6082 734-5%
Rental expenses and property taxes (3 630)(3 986)-9%
Net rental income14 41613 918+4%
Management fees and other overhead(1 742)(1 735)+0%
Change in the value of investment properties2016 543-97%
Gains/losses on disposal of investment properties(36)(98)-63%
Impairment of customer receivables(296)(402)-26%
Other non-recurring income and expenses650(49)NA
Operating profit13 19418 177-27%
Dividends(354)358-199%
Finance income26761+335%
Financial expenses(3 380)(2 914)+16%
Change in value of financial assets/instruments and gains/ losses on disposal of financial assets3583 384-89%
Net financial income (expense)(3 110)889-450%
Profit (loss) before tax10 08419 066-47%
Corporate income tax(26)(478)-95%
Net result10 05818 588-46%
Recurring net result9 5359 162+4%
Net current cash flow10 0749 585+5%
  • Methodological notes

Reappraised portfolio value

The reappraised value (excluding transfer duties) of the Company's portfolio is based on the following:

  • the direct real estate portfolio recognized at its appraisal value as of 30 June 2026 or at its acquisition price excluding transfer duties,
  • indirect real estate investments, mainly consisting of:
    • SCPI units held in full ownership, recognized at their withdrawal value or market value
      as of 30 June 2026,
    • OPCI units recognized at their latest known net asset value as of 30 June 2026,
    • shares in Rose company recognized at their latest known revalued NAV.

Net operating cash flow

Net operating cash flow corresponds to IFRS net result for the period restated for changes in the fair value of investment properties, gains/losses on disposal of investment properties, changes in the fair value of items included in net financial income/(expense), and current and deferred income tax expense.

[1] The revalued portfolio as of 30 June 2026 (€582.6m) consists of directly held real estate assets for €573.9m (appraisal values excluding transfer duties) and indirect real estate investments consisting of units in SCPIs and OPCIs and usufructs of SCPI units for a total of €8.7m.

[2] The revalued portfolio as of 31 December 2025 (€576.8m) consists of directly held real estate assets for €567.8m (appraisal values excluding transfer duties) and indirect real estate investments consisting of units in SCPIs and OPCIs and usufructs of SCPI units for a total of €9.0m.

[3] €7.9m of committed investments, including €0.6m as of 30 June 2026, and €7.3m since 1 July 2026.

[4] €5.0m of committed disposals, including €0.6m as of 30 June 2026, and €4.4m since 1 July 2026.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m5uaYcdoY2fHymxpZcaWbJdnbmdqyGeUa2ObmGdqasucmptmmWxpbpmcZnJqmWxv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99479-2026-07-23_selectirente_pr_h1-2026-activity-and-results.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.