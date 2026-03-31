SELECTIRENTE further advances its dynamic investment strategy through the acquisition of five prime retail properties, strategically situated in the central urban areas of Paris, Rueil-Malmaison, Lyon, and Bordeaux.

SELECTIRENTE, the listed real estate company specializing in high-street retail assets, announces five new acquisitions since the beginning of the year. These include a portfolio of three retail units located in Paris (14th arrondissement), Rueil-Malmaison (Hauts-de-Seine), and Bordeaux (Gironde), as well as two standalone assets situated in Paris (6th arrondissement) and Lyon (2nd arrondissement). The total investment for these acquisitions, all let to leading national retailers and located in prime, high-density commercial city-center locations, amounts to approximately €4 million, delivering an immediate yield of 6.1%. Rents have been established on a conservative basis relative to prevailing market rental values

Acquired for €1.8 million, with a total lettable area of 230 sqm, the portfolio comprises three prime high-street retail units; a flagship property on Avenue du Maine, Paris, near Gare Montparnasse, currently let to Marionnaud, a unit leased to FRAM, located on rue Paul Vaillant-Couturier in Rueil-Malmaison, a prominent retail thoroughfare near the city hall and a retail asset in Bordeaux, occupied by Société Générale, prominently positioned on Cour Aristide Briand, in close proximity to Place de la Victoire.



The two additional retail units are located on rue Dauphine, in the Saint-Germain district (6th arrondissement), a prime tourist area known for its significant concentration of both independent and international retailers; and in Lyon, on rue des 4 Chapeaux (2nd arrondissement), at the heart of the Presqu'île, a high street which has experienced strong growth in retail activity in recent years and is now home to numerous upmarket brands.



Acquired for a total consideration of €2.1 million, these properties are leased respectively to a leading fast-casual restaurant operator specializing in poke bowls, and to a Lyon-based personal goods retailer. The latter operates three additional locations and is actively developing an omnichannel strategy.

Since the beginning of the year, SELECTIRENTE has also been actively engaged in several additional acquisitions in Paris and major French metropolitan areas and remains well-positioned to seize further opportunities thanks to its current financial resources.

Jérôme Descamps, Chairman of SELECTIRENTE Gestion, stated:

« With total investment capacity exceeding €60 million as of December 31, SELECTIRENTE continues to strengthen the development of its portfolio by seizing the most attractive acquisition opportunities available in its market, at a favourable point in the cycle for the Company. Additional acquisitions are currently under review, both in Paris and in major French metropolitan areas, which remain at the core of our investment strategy. »

Contacts

Dany ABI AZAR - Chief Financial Officer, SELECTIRENTE Gestion - +33 (0)1 69 87 19 93 - dany .abiazar@SELECTIRENTE.com

Guillaume DUHAMEL - SHAN communication agency - Tél. +33 (0)6 13 81 00 92 - guillaume.duhamel@shan.fr

About SELECTIRENTE

SELECTIRENTE is the only listed French REIT specialized in local high-street retail real estate, and one of the few of its kind in Europe. Listed on Euronext Paris (SIIC), it is managed by SELECTIRENTE GESTION, which leverages the expertise of SOFIDY (part of Tikehau Capital's real estate activities) for asset management, property management and execution of investment strategies.

With a diversified, high-quality property portfolio valued at nearly €580 million as of end-2025, SELECTIRENTE pursues a dual growth strategy focused on acquiring and enhancing city-centre retail assets in Paris and leading metropolitan areas. Backed by a strong track record and robust fundamentals, SELECTIRENTE combines a selective value-creation approach with rigorous asset rotation..

Listed on: Euronext Paris Compartment B (SELER) - ISIN: FR0004175842

More information: www.selectirente. com

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