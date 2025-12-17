SELECTIRENTE signs a EUR 25 million Sustainability-Linked Loan to continue accelerating its growth

To capitalise on the dynamic rebound in investments since the start of 2025, SELECTIRENTE, the listed property company specialised in high-street retail real estate in city centres, announces the signing of a new €25 million corporate credit line structured as a Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL). This financing marks another milestone in the company's growth plan, aligned with its CSR objectives and its commitment to a more sustainable real estate sector.

SELECTIRENTE has signed today with Crédit Agricole d'Ile-de-France (CADIF), the Company's newest banking partner, a €25 million financing with a 5-year maturity, designed to support the continuation and acceleration of its growth.

In line with the inaugural €80 million SLL signed in October 2024, this financing links its financial terms to three extra-financial performance criteria: adapting assets to climate change, reducing primary energy consumption, and strengthening the collection of energy data.

This financing notably provides the company with additional resources to seize market opportunities and consolidate its financial structure, bringing available liquidity as of today to €60 million

Dany Abi Azar, Chief Financial Officer of SELECTIRENTE Gestion, stated:



« This €25 million financing, subscribed with our new banking partner CADIF, strengthens our investment capacity and demonstrates the company's ambition and sustainable commitments. It will enable SELECTIRENTE to seize new opportunities currently available on the market, contributing to the development of a high-quality portfolio. As evidenced by this new step, we continue our strategy of responsible growth and value creation for our shareholders. »

About SELECTIRENTE

Founded in 1997 at the initiative of SOFIDY and real estate professionals, SELECTIRENTE was listed in October 2006 and opted for the SIIC (French REIT) regime on 1 January 2007. SELECTIRENTE is one of the few real estate companies specialising in local retail premises.

SELECTIRENTE is managed by SELECTIRENTE GESTION, manager and general partner, which in turn relies on the know-how and skills of service provider SOFIDY (part of the Tikehau Capital Group's real estate business) in the fields of asset management, property management and the execution of investment, disposal and financing programmes.

With a property portfolio valued at nearly €580m, over 63% of which is located in Paris, the Company's strategic objective is to develop and increase the value of its city-centre retail assets in the most dynamic French and European cities.

Listed on: Euronext Paris Compartment B (SELER) - ISIN: FR0004175842

More information: www.selectirente. com

