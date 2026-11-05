Today, November 5, 2026, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders and to the holder of a convertible loan and equity rights of Egetis Therapeutics AB (publ) (the "Company").

According to item 4.1.1 (d) of the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Egetis Therapeutics AB (publ) Short name: EGTX ISIN code: SE0003815604

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.