Following the Sept. 22 anti-stockpiling rule announcement, enforcement began almost immediately with the US Department of Commerce (DOC) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) blocking more than 20 importers from entering covered products. The pace has continued. By mid-October, our checks indicated that every week roughly a dozen importers were being blocked, or 30 to 50 in total. This approach is stricter than traditional CBP enforcement. Instead of relying mainly on physical inspections, the DOC tracks covered products by tariff code and importer of record (IOR). When it sees volumes rise ...

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