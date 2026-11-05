Adapti, Inc. and Ballengee Group Clients Secure $1.5 Million in Guaranteed Trading Card, Memorabilia and Equipment Deals, with Potential Value of $2.8 Million

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI), a company developing AI technology designed to integrate sports and influencer management, today announced that trading card, collectible memorabilia, and equipment agreements involving more than twenty athletes were completed during October. The agreements represent $1.5 million in guaranteed value, with performance-based escalator provisions that could increase their total potential value to $2.8 million.

These agreements demonstrate the growing commercial opportunities represented by the company's athlete roster and the continued expansion of its sports marketing and brand partnership activities.

Among the athletes represented by the company are seven players who played for the American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays this year, including infielders Jonathan Aranda and Jorge Mateo; outfielders Victor Mesa Jr. and Ryan Vilade; and pitchers Griffin Jax, Alex Cook and Brody Hopkins.

Adapti and the Ballengee Group continue to pursue additional Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities, as well as brand partnerships across the company's athlete roster. The company anticipates announcing additional agreements during the remainder of 2026 and into early 2027.

"We are creating numerous opportunities for our athletes. The number and guaranteed value of our marketing agreements continue to increase, reflecting the hard work of our marketing team and the growing commercial opportunities available to the athletes we represent," stated Mackenzie Tole, Director of Athlete Branding & NIL for the Ballengee Group.

The company anticipates filing its audited financials later this month.

For more information about Adapti, Inc., please visit www.adapti.io

About Adapti

Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI) leverages advanced AI technology to match products and brands with optimal influencers, using proprietary data analytics to drive superior marketing results. Adapti aims to build a global platform where data is an asset, efficiently paired with high-impact influencers.

In July 2025, Adapti acquired the Ballengee Group, a full-service sports agency representing Major League Baseball athletes. The Ballengee Group assists its clients with contract negotiations, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships, and has guided world champions and global icons throughout their careers.

Adapti plans to roll out a suite of integrated services that blend traditional contract negotiation, and endorsement deals with dynamic social media campaigns, powered by AdaptAI's proprietary "data fingerprint" technology currently in development. This technology will utilize Large Language Models to rapidly adapt to changes in the evolving marketing landscape, maximizing engagement, driving higher ROI for brand partners, and helping athletes grow their platforms.

About The Ballengee Group

The Ballengee Group is a full-service sports agency. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ballengee Group provides comprehensive representation services including contract negotiations, marketing, branding, content creation, NIL, and post-career support to top Major League Baseball talent. The agency is known for its player-first approach and high-caliber team of experienced agents, lawyers, former players, and industry experts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Adapti, Inc. generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. Adapti bases these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Adapti's control. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Adapti undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE: Adapti, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/adapti-inc.-and-ballengee-group-clients-secure-1.5-million-in-gua-1247384