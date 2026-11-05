For traders: Wealthsimple Pro, a new advanced trading suite, plus 6x faster trade execution, commission-free CAD options, and perpetual futures

Wealthsimple Pro, a new advanced trading suite, plus 6x faster trade execution, commission-free CAD options, and perpetual futures For businesses: Wealthsimple Business credit card, offering no FX fees and 1% cashback

Wealthsimple Business credit card, offering no FX fees and 1% cashback For everyone: An AI assistant that will be able to move money, place trades, and more with client approval; instant transfers up to $100,000 with Wealthsimple Pay; and a new, customizable app experience

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Today at Wealthsimple Presents: Something Good Is Going to Happen, Wealthsimple introduced a dozen new products and features designed to help Canadians manage every aspect of their financial lives - with more choice, control and value than ever before. The announcements include Penny, an AI assistant that handles everyday money and trading tasks, a faster, fully customizable app experience, and advanced tools for active traders.

Wealthsimple Presents: Something Good Is Going to Happen

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"People don't expect something good to happen at their bank, or with their money. We want to change that," said Brett Huneycutt, co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Wealthsimple. "Canadians can turn to Wealthsimple whenever they want to do something with their money, knowing it will be easy and delightful. Everything we introduced today, from our AI assistant to advanced trading tools, helps take friction and fear out of money."

More than 700,000 Canadians registered for the livestream and thousands more gathered in Toronto, Vancouver, Montréal, and Calgary to find out how Wealthsimple is powering the future of spending, saving, and investing.

An AI assistant for money and trading tasks, with client sign-off on every move

While many assistants simply follow instructions, Penny can understand a client's broader finances and help turn their goals into actions. Tell Penny to "max out my RRSP by March," and it will be able to map out next steps: checking across financial institutions securely linked to Wealthsimple, setting up recurring investments, and adapting if a client's situation changes.

Penny will be able to assist with everyday financial tasks, from sending e-Transfers and wires to providing spending insights and flagging duplicate credit card charges. It can also manage expenses and pay invoices. For self-directed investors, Penny will be able to help with buying and selling stocks, ETFs, and other asset classes.

Penny is a convenient way for clients to interact with their finances on Wealthsimple. It never moves money, places a trade or completes any other action without client confirmation. Every interaction takes place within Wealthsimple's secure environment, so client information never leaves the platform.

Beyond Penny, Wealthsimple is building secure connections to the AI tools Canadians already use. Soon, clients will be able to securely connect their Wealthsimple accounts to ChatGPT or Claude, and determine the level of access granted to them. Each connection will require client approval during setup, and critical actions will receive an extra check, keeping clients firmly in control. (available early 2027)

Better and safer ways to move money

Wealthsimple Pay : While many e-Transfers are capped at around $3,000, Wealthsimple lets you send up to $100,000 instantly and securely to other clients. Clients who use passkeys are guaranteed reimbursement for unauthorized transactions. (available now)

: While many e-Transfers are capped at around $3,000, Wealthsimple lets you send up to $100,000 instantly and securely to other clients. Clients who use passkeys are guaranteed reimbursement for unauthorized transactions. (available now) Temporary virtual cards: A first for Canadian consumers, temporary virtual cards will be available to all Wealthsimple prepaid card and credit card holders. Business owners and clients gain more protection against fraud and can unlock safer agentic payments. Clients can hold up to five temporary cards at a time, each with its own unique card details. They can also set a custom expiry and spending limit for each card, then use it in the Wealthsimple app or add it to a digital wallet. (available end of 2026)

A first for Canadian consumers, temporary virtual cards will be available to all Wealthsimple prepaid card and credit card holders. Business owners and clients gain more protection against fraud and can unlock safer agentic payments. Clients can hold up to five temporary cards at a time, each with its own unique card details. They can also set a custom expiry and spending limit for each card, then use it in the Wealthsimple app or add it to a digital wallet. (available end of 2026) Wealthsimple's Business credit card: Any business can apply for the credit card with no FX fees and 1% cashback on every purchase. (available early 2027)

Advanced trading tools

In the first half of 2026, Wealthsimple had the most self-directed trades in Canada, according to Investor Economics. As the home for self-directed traders, Wealthsimple is raising the bar even higher.

Wealthsimple Pro: Serious traders can now consolidate all of their trading at Wealthsimple. Wealthsimple Pro brings positions, watchlists, and Level 2 market data together in one advanced trading platform, so traders can spot opportunities and act on them quickly in the same place they pay their bills and save. (available end of 2026)

Serious traders can now consolidate all of their trading at Wealthsimple. Wealthsimple Pro brings positions, watchlists, and Level 2 market data together in one advanced trading platform, so traders can spot opportunities and act on them quickly in the same place they pay their bills and save. (available end of 2026) Even faster trading: Place and fill orders up to 6 times faster than before. Placing a mobile trade now takes two steps instead of eight, and four seconds instead of 21. (available now)

New asset classes and ultra-efficient indexing

Commission-free CAD options: Wealthsimple is offering commission-free options trading on Canadian stocks, the company's most-requested trading feature. Last year, Wealthsimple launched $0 U.S. equity options. (available now)

Wealthsimple is offering commission-free options trading on Canadian stocks, the company's most-requested trading feature. Last year, Wealthsimple launched $0 U.S. equity options. (available now) Perpetual futures: Wealthsimple is the first and only brokerage to offer perps on crypto, metals, and indices all on one platform to retail traders in Canada. Perps let traders use leverage to trade on an asset's price without owning it, with no expiry date and access to markets 24/7. (available late November)

Wealthsimple is the first and only brokerage to offer perps on crypto, metals, and indices all on one platform to retail traders in Canada. Perps let traders use leverage to trade on an asset's price without owning it, with no expiry date and access to markets 24/7. (available late November) CADD: Hold the Canadian-dollar-backed stablecoin issued by a regulated financial institution. CADD is designed to track the Canadian dollar and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for Canadian dollars. Clients can get a 3.25% annual reward on their holdings at Wealthsimple. (available end of 2026)

Hold the Canadian-dollar-backed stablecoin issued by a regulated financial institution. CADD is designed to track the Canadian dollar and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for Canadian dollars. Clients can get a 3.25% annual reward on their holdings at Wealthsimple. (available end of 2026) Direct indexing in existing accounts: Set up direct indexing in an existing account, or convert an existing ETF in just a few taps. In a non-registered account, direct indexing can boost after-tax returns by up to 0.5% a year through automated tax-loss harvesting. On a $200,000 portfolio, that's nearly $20,000 more after 10 years and more than $200,000 more after 30 years. (available now)

A new app experience that's faster, simpler, and more personalized

Everything Wealthsimple announced today will soon live in a new, natively built app for iOS and Android. It will be 5 times faster to launch the Wealthsimple app so clients can act on their financial needs right away. Clients can also set up their home screen based on what they check most, whether that's their household net worth, investment performance, or spending. For traders, they can trade 6 times faster than before, pin positions to their home screen, buy and sell with a single swipe, and turn on trade mode to keep pending orders in view. (available early 2027)

About Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple is Canada's leading financial innovator. The company offers a full suite of simple, sophisticated financial products across chequing and spending, managed investing, self-directed trading, and tax filing. Wealthsimple serves more than 4 million Canadians and holds approximately $169 billion in assets under administration, as of September 30, 2026. The company was founded in 2014 by a team of financial experts and technology entrepreneurs, and is headquartered in Toronto. To learn more, visit www.wealthsimple.com.

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