Topcon Positioning Systems has extended its sponsorship of racing driver James Roe through a multi-year contract. The partnership supports Roe as he moves to compete in the 2027 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in North America, joining Lone Star Racing and driving the No. 80 Mercedes-AMG GT3. The agreement marks an important milestone for both Roe and Topcon as the company continues expanding the reach of its Precision Motorsports program.

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Topcon Positioning Systems has extended its sponsorship of racing driver James Roe through a multi-year contract.

"Data, precision, safety and performance are fundamental to motorsports, and those same principles drive the innovations we deliver to the construction, geomatics and agriculture industries," said Ivan Di Federico, president and CEO of Topcon Positioning Systems. "In both environments, success depends on real-time data, precise execution and continuous optimization in dynamic conditions. The parallels between motorsports and our business extend beyond data-driven progress to real-world applications, including the use of our paving technologies on racetracks around the world."

Di Federico said, "James has been an outstanding ambassador, representing Topcon not only in motorsports but also with our customers and partners worldwide."

"I'm proud of how far my partnership with Topcon has come since it first began in 2019," said Roe. "From day one, we have shared a belief in data, precision and the constant pursuit of improvement, and that shared focus has grown each season, both on track and across Topcon's global business. Together, we've seen how precision doesn't just drive performance; it drives progress. Precision is what separates good from great in racing, and having one of the world's leading precision brands behind me keeps my focus on performing at the highest level. To carry this longstanding partnership into the years ahead with a multi-year renewal is fantastic."

In addition to his sponsorship with Topcon Positioning Systems, Roe maintains sponsorship agreements with Topcon Corporation's Smart Infrastructure Business Division and Topcon Solutions Stores.

For more information on the motorsports program with James Roe, visit topconpositioning.com/campaigns/motorsports.

About Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon Positioning Systems is an innovation company focused on delivering precision technologies and workflow solutions for the global construction, geomatics, and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Systems (topconpositioning.com) is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. Its European head office is in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Parent company Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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Topcon Positioning Systems

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