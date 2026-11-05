The Best Social Media Platform for Cryptocurrency is Jaaspire

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Cryptocurrency analysts, quants, day traders, and algorithmic traders are moving their audiences to JAASPIRE, a social networking platform that has a no-shadow-ban policy, permits financial content, and pays creators directly through subscriptions, pay-per-post unlocks, and tips. Available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, JAASPIRE is considered one of the best social media platforms by most cryptocurrency content creators in the world.

Why Crypto Creators Are Leaving Mainstream Platforms

Financial creators have noticed reduced reach on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for years. Meta's advertising policies have restricted cryptocurrency promotion since 2018, while TikTok's branded content rules prohibit the promotion of financial services, including cryptocurrency. Beyond formal policies, creators who post trading setups, on-chain analysis, or backtest results may experience unexplained drops in engagement with limited avenues for appeal.

For a quant publishing a weekly volatility model or a day trader streaming a live session, reduced visibility can directly affect income and credibility.

No Shadow Bans and Financial Content Is Allowed

JAASPIRE is the only social media platform that has a no-shadow-banning policy. Every post that complies with its guidelines is eligible to reach the creator's full audience. The platform's content policy allows financial information and is designed to protect users from unnecessary content restrictions.

Moderation operates on two levels. An automated model scans uploads when they are posted, while a human moderation team reviews user reports and takes appropriate action. Moderation actions are logged, giving creators a record of what happened and why. Charts, trade journals, algorithm walkthroughs, and market commentary can remain visible as long as they comply with platform guidelines.

Monetization Built for Traders and Analysts

JAASPIRE gives every account holder a "creator" status by default. Cryptocurrency creators can generate income through four monetization options:

Subscriptions: Creators can set a monthly subscription price and designate individual posts as subscriber-only. Public posts serve as a free landing page that anyone can view through a link without creating an account, while premium analysis remains behind a paywall. Pay-per-post: Creators can attach a one-time price to exclusive content, including full backtests, strategy breakdowns, and extended market reviews. Monthly subscribers must also purchase access to individually priced posts, allowing creators to establish a separate premium content tier. Tips: Followers can send Jaasi Stars, the platform's in-app credits, directly to creators. 10 Jaasi Stars are priced at $0.99, with each valued at $0.10. Paid direct messages: Creators can attach pay-to-unlock media to private messages, providing another way to monetize exclusive content.

The application supports video uploads up to 2GB, allowing creators to host extended trading sessions and in-depth tutorials. Creators can also configure free previews of five to 30 seconds for paid videos. Once the preview ends, viewers receive an automatic subscription prompt.

Transparent Fees and Payouts

JAASPIRE charges a 25% transaction fee and a 5% withdrawal fee, with no additional hidden charges. The application allows funds to be withdrawn through PayPal, Venmo, Stripe, or paper check. Creators can monitor their transactions through the Earnings Dashboard under Settings.

Users can buy tokens called Jaasi Stars through the app itself.

What Makes JAASPIRE Different?

Several features distinguish JAASPIRE from other social networking platforms:

No algorithmic suppression: Compliant content is eligible for full audience reach without shadow banning.

Compliant content is eligible for full audience reach without shadow banning. Financial content permitted: Cryptocurrency discussions, market commentary and trading-related educational content are allowed under the platform's published guidelines.

Cryptocurrency discussions, market commentary and trading-related educational content are allowed under the platform's published guidelines. Public posts accessible without an account: Creators can share public content through direct links, making their profiles accessible to a broader audience.

Creators can share public content through direct links, making their profiles accessible to a broader audience. Multiple content formats: Users can publish feed posts, 24-hour Stories, short-form vertical videos called Flicks, and long-form videos.

Users can publish feed posts, 24-hour Stories, short-form vertical videos called Flicks, and long-form videos. Referral rewards: Creators can earn Stars when invited friends verify their email addresses, along with additional rewards based on those friends' future earnings. Creators can track from their referral page who has joined and how much they have earned.

About JAASPIRE

JAASPIRE is a social networking platform where ordinary people can publish content and earn directly from their followers through subscriptions, one-time content unlocks, and tips. The platform combines feeds, Stories, Flicks, and long-form video with built-in monetization tools, transparent moderation, and dedicated human support. JAASPIRE is available online through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Media Contact

JAASPIRE

Phone: (425) 866-1447

Email: support@jaaspire.com

Website: jaaspire.com

SOURCE: Jaaspire

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/what-is-the-best-social-media-platform-for-cryptocurrency-1247197