NX3 Commercial Group LLC: NX3 Commercial Group - 9th McDonald's Closing of 2026

NX3 Commercial Group Closes Ninth McDonald's Sale of 2026 with $3,000,000 Ground Lease Trade in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

National net lease investment sales firm represents the buyer in a 4.33% cap rate acquisition in the Tulsa MSA, capping a year of sustained volume in the QSR ground lease sector.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / NX3 Commercial Group, a national net lease investment sales firm, announced the closing of a newly constructed, single-tenant McDonald's ground lease at a sale price of $3,000,000 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, within the Tulsa MSA. The transaction is the ninth McDonald's property NX3 has closed in 2026.

NX3 represented the buyer in the acquisition. Robert Zahralban, Head of National Net Lease, and Luke Thomson, President, led the assignment.

The asset is secured by a 20-year absolute net ground lease with zero landlord responsibilities and sits within a developing retail corridor anchored by national quick-service and financial-services tenants.

Transaction summary

Property: Single-tenant McDonald's, ground lease

Single-tenant McDonald's, ground lease Location: Broken Arrow, Oklahoma (Tulsa MSA)

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma (Tulsa MSA) Sale price: $3,000,000

$3,000,000 Cap rate: 4.33%

4.33% Lease structure: 20-year absolute net ground lease

20-year absolute net ground lease Building size: ±3,817 SF

±3,817 SF NX3 represented: The buyer

"McDonald's ground leases are still the most liquid product in the net lease market, and our buyer wanted exactly that - long-term, zero-management income behind one of the strongest credits in retail," said Robert Zahralban, Head of National Net Lease at NX3 Commercial Group. "Nine McDonald's closings in a single year comes down to repeat buyers and consistent access to new-construction product. We are sourcing these assets nationally and trading them at pricing that reflects real demand, not hope."

"Investor appetite for credit QSR at sub-5% cap rates has held up through a volatile rate environment," said Luke Thomson, President of NX3 Commercial Group. "Broken Arrow is a clean example of what our platform does well: identify the asset, underwrite the corridor, and close without drama. We expect the same pace carrying into 2027."

A Nine-Deal Year in the Arches

The Broken Arrow closing caps a year in which NX3 Commercial Group transacted on McDonald's assets across the Southeast, Midwest and South Central United States. Recent closings handled by Evan Whelan and Josh Symonette of NX3 Commercial Group include:

McDonald's - Ringgold, Georgia. Single-tenant QSR in the Chattanooga, Tennessee trade area.

Single-tenant QSR in the Chattanooga, Tennessee trade area. McDonald's / Verizon - 100 Judd Street, Perham, Minnesota. Multi-tenant net lease asset combining a McDonald's with a Verizon Wireless.

Multi-tenant net lease asset combining a McDonald's with a Verizon Wireless. McDonald's - Saraland, Alabama. Single-tenant QSR in the Mobile MSA.

NX3 maintains broker-of-record coverage in all 50 states, allowing the firm to represent buyers and sellers of net lease assets on a national basis.

About NX3 Commercial Group

NX3 Commercial Group is a national net lease investment sales firm headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The firm represents private investors, developers and institutional owners in the acquisition and disposition of single-tenant and multi-tenant net lease assets nationwide, transacting approximately $250 million annually. Learn more at nx3commercialgroup.com.

Robert Zahralban Head of National Net Lease, NX3 Commercial Group 631.438.9908 Robert@nx3commercial.com 500 E Broward Blvd, Suite 920, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394

SOURCE: NX3 Commercial Group LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/nx3-commercial-group-9th-mcdonalds-closing-of-2026-1247472