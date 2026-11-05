Users can play an AI roleplay story with a character, then start a face-to-face AI video call in which the character answers live, with voice and facial expression

San Mateo, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - TheInfluence Inc. today announced Prelulu (https://prelulu.ai), an app for real-time AI video stories, following its debut on Product Hunt on November 4, 2026, where it ranked No. 3 for the day. Real-time AI video stories are interactive stories in which AI characters answer the user live on video, with voice and facial expression, and the user can interrupt them the way one would in a normal conversation.

A demo of a live AI video call is available on YouTube:

https://youtube.com/shorts/SObmWeiH-dc

What real-time AI video stories are

On Prelulu, a user picks an AI character, continues an AI roleplay or story in text, and can switch into a live AI video call or voice call with that same character. During an AI video call, the character appears on a live face, speaks in its own voice, and responds as the conversation unfolds. The user may turn a camera on so the character can see them, or keep the camera off. Typing during a call is also supported.

Story scenes, in which key moments of a story are rendered as video the user can step into, are rolling out on the web for Prelulu's first stories. Users can also create their own characters.

How the AI video call works

Prelulu's AI video calls run on a real-time avatar model built by TheInfluence. The model generates the character's face, expressions and lip movement as the conversation happens, rather than playing back a pre-recorded clip. Because the face is generated live, the user can interrupt the character mid-sentence and continue the scene without restarting it.

The same model powers two products: Prelulu for consumers, and Realtime Avatar (https://realtimeavatar.ai), which offers the live avatar model to developers as an API.

The company's stated approach is to generate more of the experience in real time over time: first the face, then a cast of characters, then story scenes, and later larger interactive environments.

Product Hunt launch

Prelulu launched on Product Hunt on November 4, 2026, and ranked No. 3 among products listed that day. The Product Hunt listing is at https://www.producthunt.com/products/prelulu.

"We are building a new kind of entertainment: stories people can step into, where characters see, hear and answer back on video in real time," said Tony Tong, founder of Prelulu. "The face already works live, so we built our own avatar model for it. From there the path is face, then cast, then scene."

Availability

Prelulu is available on the web at https://prelulu.ai, on iOS through the App Store (https://apps.apple.com/app/id6790241654), and on Android (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ai.prelulu.app).

Welcome credits cover a short first call, users receive complimentary daily text, and further use runs on credits. Prelulu is for users 16 and older and does not allow adult content. More information on AI video calls with characters is at https://prelulu.ai/ai-video-chat.

About TheInfluence Inc.

TheInfluence Inc. is a San Mateo, California company building real-time AI video entertainment. Its products are Prelulu (https://prelulu.ai), real-time AI video stories users can talk to, and Realtime Avatar (https://realtimeavatar.ai), a real-time avatar API for developers. Website: https://theinfluence.company.

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