Industrial Defender Adds Network Security Monitoring and Risk Signal to Strengthen OT Cybersecurity Posture Across Europe, Africa and the Middle East

INSM correlates every network anomaly with deep asset intelligence; Risk Signal converts findings into verified remediation

MUNICH, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Defender, an OT cybersecurity leader serving critical infrastructure, today announced its latest platform release, adding internal network security monitoring (INSM) and Risk Signal, for operators across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The release pairs Industrial Defender's deep endpoint visibility with network traffic monitoring, giving OT/ICS operators a single path from detection to prioritized remediation.

The platform is aligned to globally recognized frameworks including IEC 62443 and NIST CSF. For organizations strengthening their security posture under regional mandates such as the EU's NIS2 Directive and Saudi Arabia's NCA Operational Technology Cybersecurity Controls (OTCC), it delivers the continuous visibility and risk-based action a mature OT security program requires.

"Network monitoring tells you something changed. Our customers need to know what that change means and what to do next," said George Kalavantis, CEO, Industrial Defender.

INSM learns each device's baseline communications and flags deviations such as new connections, unexpected protocols, anomalous traffic volume and unknown devices.

Each anomaly is correlated with the asset data Industrial Defender maintains, including configuration changes, vulnerabilities and risk score, so operators immediately understand its operational impact.

Every review decision is logged with reviewer, timestamp and rationale.

INSM serves industrial environments across energy, oil and gas, petrochemical processing, water and manufacturing.

Risk Signal: Patch what matters first

Detection is only half the job.

Risk Signal turns asset, vulnerability and network findings into action.

Building on each customer's existing risk model, it identifies the patches and upgrades that deliver the greatest risk reduction for the least operational effort, then packages them into prioritized playbooks for existing work-management systems.

After remediation, Risk Signal verifies each patch was applied and updates the asset's risk score.

"Our platform now connects network activity with the asset intelligence we've engineered for two decades, and Risk Signal turns that insight into a defensible plan. It's the shortest path from visibility to reduced risk for critical infrastructure," Kalavantis said.

About Industrial Defender

Industrial Defender provides OT and ICS cybersecurity and compliance solutions for critical infrastructure operators in energy, oil & gas, chemical, water, and manufacturing. The platform delivers continuous OT asset visibility, vulnerability management, and audit-ready reporting across frameworks including NIS2, OTCC, IEC 62443, and NIST CSF.

Media Contact

Bryan Mitchell

bmitchell@industrialdefender.com

1.202.718.5155

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