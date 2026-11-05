Munich, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - CoorsTek Bioceramics has secured another legal victory in its longstanding dispute with CeramTec GmbH over trademark rights to the color pink for ceramic hip components. In the latest ruling, the German Federal Patent Court (GFPC) upheld cancellation of CeramTec's trademark in Germany, finding that the application had been filed in bad faith with the intention to extend an expiring patent monopoly and keep competitors out of the market.

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Key Takeaways:

The German Federal Patent Court upholds cancellation of CeramTec's trademark over the color pink for ceramic hip components in Germany, finding the application was filed in bad faith to extend an expiring patent monopoly and block competitors.

The ruling bolsters CoorsTek Bioceramics' ability to market its ceramic hip replacement components, including Permallon orthopaedic ceramics, and follows favorable decisions in France and the United States.

CeramTec appeals the decision, while CoorsTek cites continued court wins and OEM regulatory clearances as building a more competitive orthopaedic ceramics supply chain.

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About CoorsTek Bioceramics

CoorsTek Bioceramics is dedicated to leading-edge manufacturing of technical ceramic implant components for the medical device industry. A wholly owned subsidiary of CoorsTek, Inc., CoorsTek Bioceramics is backed by over 110 years of technical ceramics expertise. With a focus on ceramic bearing surfaces for total joint arthroplasty, CoorsTek Bioceramics components can also be found in implant devices for neurological, cardiological, spinal, and radiation applications. Since 2005, over six million CoorsTek Bioceramics components have been sold and distributed for clinical use.

About CoorsTek

Founded in 1910 and continuously owned and operated by the Coors Family, CoorsTek is a leading global manufacturer of technical ceramics. By leveraging expertise in engineering and materials science, CoorsTek provides solutions to complex challenges in medical, semiconductor, aerospace, enrgy, and other industries. With over 400 proprietary material formulations, vertically integrated systems, and unparalleled process capabilities, CoorsTek partners with its customers to make the world measurably better.

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