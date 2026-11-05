TekniPlex Healthcare to Showcase Integrated MedTech CDMO Capabilities at COMPAMED 2026

Company to highlight solutions spanning advanced materials, precision components, and finished medical devices

Wayne, PA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TekniPlex Healthcare, a global leader in advanced materials science solutions for healthcare applications, will showcase its integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) capabilities at COMPAMED 2026, taking place November 16-19 in Düsseldorf, Germany. At Hall 8b, Booth N02, the company will highlight how its expertise in materials science, precision components, and medical device manufacturing supports medical technology OEMs from initial development through commercial-scale production.

Under the theme?"Engineered for the Critical Path,"?TekniPlex Healthcare will emphasize its comprehensive MedTech CDMO and Interventional Device Solutions portfolio, connecting custom material formulations, precision extrusion, braiding, molding, and catheter manufacturing within an integrated approach.

As medical devices become increasingly complex, manufacturers face challenges related to material selection, component performance, supplier coordination, and production scalability. By bringing together complementary technical capabilities, TekniPlex Healthcare helps OEMs streamline development, reduce supplier handoffs, and strengthen supply chain resilience.

At COMPAMED 2026, TekniPlex Healthcare will highlight its integrated capabilities spanning custom compounds, precision-extruded single- and multi-lumen tubing, braided catheter shafts, molded components, and finished catheters. Its portfolio also includes Nitinol components, implant device assembly, and design-for-manufacturability support for complex medical device applications.

"Material and manufacturability decisions drive device performance and scale", said Brian Clarke, Vice President & General Manager at TekniPlex Healthcare. "Our technical teams work with OEM design, engineering and manufacturing groups early in development, then support qualification, transfer and production continuity."

Beyond its MedTech CDMO offering, TekniPlex Healthcare will showcase complementary barrier protection and packaging solutions for pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare applications. These include sealing solutions, liners, gaskets, packaging components, and LamePlast containers, reflecting the company's broader expertise in healthcare materials and product protection.

With its global manufacturing capabilities and application-specific technical expertise, TekniPlex Healthcare supports customers throughout development, qualification, manufacturing transfer, and commercial production, helping address regional supply requirements and long-term production continuity.

###

About TekniPlex Healthcare

TekniPlex Healthcare utilizes advanced materials science expertise and technologies to develop and deliver critical solutions for medical and diagnostic devices, drug delivery systems and sterile barrier healthcare packaging applications. With a global reach, the division's deep understanding of the greater pharmaceuticals and medical landscape helps it produce exemplary barrier properties for drugs and precision medical devices for interventional and therapeutic procedures.

In the medical device niche, TekniPlex Healthcare embodies a comprehensive CDMO partner capable of servicing every stage of the product life cycle, from design and development through component manufacturing and final assembly. Throughout its broad purview, the division's ever-evolving portfolio helps meet demands for high-leverage medicines and mission-critical healthcare products that benefit care providers and patients. For more information visit www.tekni-plex.com/healthcare.

Contact Info



Natalia Rivera

natalia.rivera@tekni-plex.com

+1 480-395-3130

Attachment