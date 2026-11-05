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WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 10:14
9,450 Euro
-3,57 % -0,350
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ACCESS Newswire
05.11.2026 22:38 Uhr
129 Leser
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Stagwell Announces November and December Investor Conference Schedule

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences in November and December 2026.

Management is available for meetings throughout the day at the following conferences:

  • November 16 - Seaport's 4th Annual TMT Conference - Management will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
  • November 18 - Stephens Annual Investment Conference - Management will participate in 1x1 meetings
  • December 1 - Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference - Management will participate in 1x1 meetings
  • December 2 - UBS Annual Global Technology and AI Conference - Management will participate in 1x1 meetings
  • December 7 - Wells Fargo Annual TMT Summit - Management will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
  • December 8 - UBS Global Media and Communications Conference - Management will participate in 1x1 meetings
  • December 9 - Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference - Management will participate in 1x1 meetings

Further information about upcoming investor events, including access to live and archived webcasts of the fireside chats will be available at stagwellglobal.com/investors. Reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com with questions.

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 40+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

IR Contact:
Ben Allanson
IR@stagwellglobal.com

Press Contact:
Lena Petersen
PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-stgw-announces-november-and-december-investor-conferenc-1246668

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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