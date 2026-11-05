Stagwell Announces November and December Investor Conference Schedule

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences in November and December 2026.

Management is available for meetings throughout the day at the following conferences:

November 16 - Seaport's 4th Annual TMT Conference - Management will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 meetings

November 18 - Stephens Annual Investment Conference - Management will participate in 1x1 meetings

December 1 - Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference - Management will participate in 1x1 meetings

December 2 - UBS Annual Global Technology and AI Conference - Management will participate in 1x1 meetings

December 7 - Wells Fargo Annual TMT Summit - Management will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 meetings

December 8 - UBS Global Media and Communications Conference - Management will participate in 1x1 meetings

December 9 - Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference - Management will participate in 1x1 meetings

Further information about upcoming investor events, including access to live and archived webcasts of the fireside chats will be available at stagwellglobal.com/investors. Reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com with questions.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 40+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

IR Contact:

Ben Allanson

IR@stagwellglobal.com

Press Contact:

Lena Petersen

PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-stgw-announces-november-and-december-investor-conferenc-1246668