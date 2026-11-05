Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Claude-Frédéric Robert, President, National Bank Direct Brokerage ("NBDB"), and other team members of NBDB, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate NBDB's commitment to empowering self-directed investors across Canada.





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As National Bank of Canada's online brokerage service, NBDB has a history of innovation, becoming the first Canadian bank-owned brokerage to offer $0 commissions on online stock and ETF trades and the first bank-owned brokerage to offer a fully-paid securities lending program to clients. Together with a powerful investing platform, advanced research and market insights, educational resources, and support from a dedicated team of specialists, these innovations reflect NBDB's focus on meeting the evolving needs of Canadian investors. By combining innovation, autonomy and expertise, NBDB gives Canadians the tools and confidence to define their goals, build their strategy and invest their way.

Alongside NBDB, National Bank Capital Markets co-hosted this event. National Bank Capital Markets offers a complete suite of products and services to corporations, institutional clients, and public-sector entities. We devote our energies to deliver comprehensive advisory services and research or capital markets solutions to support our clients in achieving their goals and growth.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322795