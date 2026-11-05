More than $1.2 billion in capital announced in 2026 powers strategic acquisitions, on-orbit operations, next-generation space infrastructure, and global expansion.

CesiumAstro Inc., a global leader in space and defense communications systems and satellites, today announced the closing of $730 million in Series D financing, valuing the company at more than $4.5 billion. The financing brings CesiumAstro's total capital announced in 2026 to more than $1.2 billion and supports its expansion into developing and operating its own satellite infrastructure.

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CesiumAstro Founder and CEO Shey Sabripour with a replica of the company's Element satellite.

The company also announced Synchronicity, a planned 737-satellite, AI-enabled constellation for commercial, sovereign, and defense missions. The announcement follows the launch of CesiumAstro's first satellite Element-1, and the start of its on-orbit operations.

This expansion builds on three strategic acquisitions that have strengthened CesiumAstro's vertical integration from semiconductors to mission operations, helping accelerate the development and deployment of Synchronicity. The company is also expanding its engineering and manufacturing operations worldwide. As part of that effort, CesiumAstro has announced a $500 million investment over five years to expand its Austin-area headquarters, including the purchase of 270,000 square feet of advanced manufacturing space.

Series D Financing

The equity round was led by Janus Henderson, with participation from Insight Partners, Sands Capital, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, Woven Capital Toyota's Growth Fund, Incharge Capital, Magnetar, AV, and NewSpace Capital, alongside $100 million in debt financing provided through the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) and JPMorgan.

The new capital will support advanced technologies, expansion of U.S. manufacturing capacity, development and production of next-generation spacecraft, Synchronicity deployment, and international growth.

"For nearly a decade, we have invested in the engineering, intellectual property, manufacturing infrastructure, and the talented people required to build an enduring space technology company," said Shey Sabripour, Founder and CEO of CesiumAstro. "With our technology proven on orbit, on the ground and in the air, a significantly expanded set of capabilities, and more than $1.2 billion in new capital raised this year, we are positioned to take the next major step in our growth."

"Shey Sabripour is an extraordinary entrepreneur, and CesiumAstro is poised to revolutionize the space communications industry. This industry is at an inflection point; legacy solutions are not equipped for the demands of today's customers," said Aaron Schaechterle, Portfolio Manager, Janus Henderson. "When we met Shey and his team, it became clear that CesiumAstro provides transformative technology that is critical to the industry's future. This investment was originated through the Janus Henderson Ascent platform, which was created to provide private market capital to visionary companies that redefine their industries and to support these companies on the journey from private to public markets."

Introducing Synchronicity: A 737-Satellite, AI-Enabled Constellation

Synchronicity takes CesiumAstro beyond supplying advanced space technologies and complete spacecraft to developing and operating its own integrated space infrastructure.

The constellation is designed around a dynamically managed, multi-beam, multi-frequency architecture supporting Ku-, Ka-, and V-band communications, advanced edge compute, and multi-orbit operations. This unified system aims to deliver more flexible, resilient, and adaptable connectivity across a broad range of commercial and national security missions.

AI is integrated throughout the architecture, enabling network optimization, dynamic allocation of communications resources, and autonomous adaptation to changing mission requirements and operating conditions. Edge processing capabilities are intended to bring compute closer to where data is generated, reducing dependence on terrestrial infrastructure and supporting increasingly time-sensitive applications.

Unlike architectures assembled from independently sourced components, Synchronicity will leverage CesiumAstro's vertically integrated technology portfolio, including custom silicon, best-in-class active phased arrays, software-defined payloads, advanced processors, spacecraft, mission software, and terminals for air, ground, mobility, and maritime platforms. This approach enables system-wide performance optimization.

"Synchronicity is the culmination of the technology stack we have methodically built since CesiumAstro was founded," said Sabripour. "We designed the silicon, the active phased array, the payload, processors, the spacecraft, ground terminals, and the network as one system. That vertical integration gives us the ability to build capabilities in space that evolve as mission requirements, technology, and operating conditions change."

Three Strategic Acquisitions Expand CesiumAstro's Capabilities

In the past 12 months, CesiumAstro has brought critical semiconductor, mission software, and artificial intelligence capabilities together through three acquisitions: Jariet Technologies, 1Aardvark, and Vidrovr.

Jariet Technologies A leading millimeter-wave RF System-on-Chip (RF-SoC) semiconductor company specializing in advanced solutions for satellite communications, electronic warfare, and radar systems. The acquisition strengthens CesiumAstro's technology portfolio with advanced mixed-signal semiconductors, digital signal processing, and digital beamforming capabilities, enabling greater performance and control across its communications payloads, active phased arrays, and spacecraft.

1Aardvark A company specializing in mission software, algorithms, and systems engineering for national defense programs. The acquisition expands CesiumAstro's autonomous mission capabilities, enabling spacecraft to dynamically respond to changing conditions, operate with greater resilience, and maintain mission effectiveness in contested or connectivity-constrained environments.

Vidrovr An AI company specializing in real-time multimodal signal analysis. The acquisition accelerates CesiumAstro's integration of AI into space communications and sensing systems, enabling intelligent RF optimization, autonomous satellite operations, and reconfigurable edge compute across its space and defense platforms.

Element: A Decade of Engineering Proven on Orbit

CesiumAstro successfully launched and began on-orbit operation of Element-1 in October 2026.

Element-1 integrates CesiumAstro's proprietary communications payloads, active phased array technology, compute systems, and spacecraft engineering in an operational satellite. The mission validates nearly a decade of investment in proprietary intellectual property, specialized engineering expertise, and in-house manufacturing capabilities.

Element-1 is the first of eight planned spacecraft, with seven more launches secured for the next deployment phase. The Element program also advances CesiumAstro's space-based edge processing and compute capabilities, enabling data to be processed closer to its source and supporting more intelligent, responsive, and autonomous missions.

Expanding Global Operations and Manufacturing Capacity

In Texas, CesiumAstro announced a $500 million investment over five years to expand its global headquarters in Austin, including the purchase of 270,000 square feet of advanced manufacturing space. The expansion will support precision electronics and spacecraft manufacturing, engineering, integration, and test, with plans to add 550 jobs and grow the Austin-area workforce to more than 1,000 employees by 2030.

Across the United States, the company is investing hundreds of millions of dollars to expand its engineering, manufacturing, and operational capabilities, with additional facilities in Colorado, California, Alabama, Florida, and the Washington, D.C. area.

In Europe and Asia, the company is expanding its presence, with operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan.

These expansions will support scaled production of its communications and sensing systems, advanced compute technologies, and spacecraft, as well as development and deployment of its next-generation space infrastructure.

About CesiumAstro

Headquartered near Austin, Texas, CesiumAstro is a global leader in space and defense communications systems, delivering next-generation systems for space and airborne platforms that connect, detect, and defend across commercial, government, and national security missions. Its vertically integrated portfolio spans custom silicon, active phased arrays, software-defined payloads, user terminals, satellites, and mission software, with in-house design, manufacturing, and testing certified to AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 standards. In October 2026, CesiumAstro put its first satellite, Element-1, on orbit.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: Griffin Communications, CesiumAstro@griffincg.com